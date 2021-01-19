TCR² Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR) (“TCR2” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125,000,000 of shares of its common stock. TCR2 also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18,750,000 of shares of common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by TCR2. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.