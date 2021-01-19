TCR² Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR) (“TCR2” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of
novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125,000,000 of shares of its common stock. TCR2 also
intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18,750,000 of shares of common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by
TCR2. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual
size or terms of the proposed offering.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
TCR2 intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to advance its clinical and earlier stage programs and for research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.
The securities described may be offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236965), including a base prospectus that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2020. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, this offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus may also be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com, or by phone at (800) 414-3627.
