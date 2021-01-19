Elis - Half yearly report related to liquidity contract as of 31 December 2020

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ELIS and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31 st 2020:

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between Elis SA and Kepler Cheuvreux

- 201,772 shares

- € 231,608.84

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 758

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 809

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 123,777 shares for € 1,622,857.41

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 138,755 shares for € 1,840,487.75

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 216,750 shares

- € 13,978.50

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,696

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,152

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 298,997 shares for € 4,832,881.03

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 197,497 shares for € 3,306,629.33

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 3,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

