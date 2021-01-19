 

Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is providing California’s largest investor-owned utility with technology to help it streamline data management across the company to improve its electric operations and asset management, resulting in enhanced electric system safety and grid reliability.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has initiated deployment of Palantir’s Foundry software to provide a single, integrated platform to give decision-makers a real-time, complete operational picture.

The use of this novel technology, in its early stages of deployment, has already enabled PG&E to make effective, timely, data-driven decisions related to its Public Safety Power Shutoff program and is intended to further inform its wildfire risk mitigation programs and initiatives in the future.

“Our engagement with California’s largest investor-owned utility underlines our commitment to increasing safety and reliability for customers and communities across the region,” said Olivier Farache, Palantir’s Head of Utility Sector and Senior Advisor to the CEO. “It shows our Foundry software can power data-driven decisions that aim to improve service delivery.”

This multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract marks the first time Palantir’s Foundry software is being used by a major U.S. utility’s operations. In the future, plans for Foundry include expanding to inform asset risk and outage investigation, eventually bringing in data from all aspects of the company’s operations to enable enterprise analytics and process improvement.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of its software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract or partnership. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

