Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California

The use of this novel technology, in its early stages of deployment, has already enabled PG&E to make effective, timely, data-driven decisions related to its Public Safety Power Shutoff program and is intended to further inform its wildfire risk mitigation programs and initiatives in the future.

“Our engagement with California’s largest investor-owned utility underlines our commitment to increasing safety and reliability for customers and communities across the region,” said Olivier Farache, Palantir’s Head of Utility Sector and Senior Advisor to the CEO. “It shows our Foundry software can power data-driven decisions that aim to improve service delivery.”

This multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract marks the first time Palantir’s Foundry software is being used by a major U.S. utility’s operations. In the future, plans for Foundry include expanding to inform asset risk and outage investigation, eventually bringing in data from all aspects of the company’s operations to enable enterprise analytics and process improvement.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

