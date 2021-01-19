B&W Environmental Awarded $10 Million Contract to Supply Emissions Reduction Technology to a U.S. Carbon Black Facility

The project scope includes the design and supply of a wet flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system, including an advanced, proprietary gas distribution tray for the new spray tower. Additionally, B&W Environmental will provide site advisory services for installation and commissioning.

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design and supply environmental technologies to reduce sulfur oxides emissions for Cabot Corporation’s carbon black manufacturing facility in Ville Platte, La. The contract is valued at more than $10 million.

“Carbon black is a pigment created from a unique heating process and used in many products from batteries to UV protection. Carbon black producers face unique environmental challenges, and B&W Environmental has many decades of experience in pioneering emissions control technologies for industrial applications,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. “We’re well-experienced in providing creative and effective solutions to help our customers protect the environment and meet strict air quality regulations.”

“Cabot has installed B&W Environmental technologies in the past, and we appreciate the confidence they’ve shown in us and the opportunity to again meet their plants’ environmental needs,” Morgan said.

B&W Environmental provides a comprehensive suite of air quality and emissions control solutions which are ideally suited for carbon black manufacturers needing to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter. B&W’s well-proven technologies are innovative, reliable, and can be customized to fit most applications.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract for the design and supply of emissions reduction technologies for a U.S. manufacturing facility. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

