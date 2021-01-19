BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening of Newest BJ’s Gas in Newburgh, N.Y.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading warehouse club operator in the Eastern United States, announced today the opening of its newest BJ’s Gas location in Newburgh, N.Y. The Newburgh location will be the 150 th BJ’s Gas location for the company and will offer regular, premium and diesel fuels.

Craig Lombardi, general manager of BJ's Wholesale Club in Newburgh, N.Y. (left) presents a donation from the BJ's Charitable Foundation for a one-year supply of gas and tires to Robin Bello, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh (center), and Carole McDermott, president of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh (right) to celebrate the opening of the new BJ's Gas location in Newburgh. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to open the BJ’s Gas location in Newburgh so our members can fill up their tank at an unbeatable value,” said Craig Lombardi, general manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Newburgh. “When our Newburgh club opens in just a few days, members will be able to save time and money on everything they need, from household essentials and fresh food to gas and tires, all in one convenient location.”

BJ’s Gas has super-low prices every day and members can fill-up their tank and shop for their weekly groceries in an easy one-stop shop. Additionally, BJ’s Gas Savings Program helps members save even more. Members can lower their gas price by picking up everyday essentials, like detergent and household cleaners, marked with the High Octane icon in-club or on BJs.com using buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup. For each High Octane item purchased, members save ten cents a gallon during their next fill-up at BJ’s Gas and they can stack their gas savings over multiple shopping trips. Shoppers can learn more and view a list of eligible items at BJs.com/Gas.

To celebrate the opening of its newest BJ’s Gas location, BJ’s announced a $5,000 donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh for a one-year supply of gas and tires. Founded in 1972, Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh prepares hot, nutritious, meals that their volunteers deliver to the elderly, ill, or disabled who are homebound and unable to provide their own meals.