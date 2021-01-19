 

DPW Holdings, Inc.’s Name Has Changed to Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 12:30  |  51   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”), announced that the Company has changed its name from DPW Holdings, Inc. to Ault Global Holdings, Inc. effective today, January 19, 2021. The change in the corporate name was approved by the Company’s board of directors and did not require approval by the Company’s stockholders. The Company’s shares will remain traded on the NYSE American under its current ticker symbol “DPW.” The Company also announced the following changes in the titles of certain of its executive officers effective today:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005314/en/

  • Milton “Todd” Ault, III has been appointed Executive Chairman
  • William B. Horne has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and remains Vice Chairman
  • Henry Nisser has been appointed President of the Company and remains General Counsel

The Company noted the retention of its current ticker symbol serves as a reminder of Company’s origins and the change of the corporate name reflects the future of the Company and its goal to exercise its full potential as a global holding company. As a global holding company the corporate objective remains to be to assist its operating subsidiaries in their growth, maturation and operating performance as well as to pursue strategic opportunities that will contribute to shareholder value.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, said, “While 2020 provided many challenges for the Company, we are very pleased with our progress during the year and how we are entering the new year. Our significant capital raise in the fourth quarter of 2020 allowed us to eliminate most of our debt, acquire strategic assets and fund our operating subsidiaries. We now believe we have the strongest balance sheet in the Company’s 60-plus year history. While we are entering a new year, we are also entering what I believe is a new phase in operational excellence. I have every confidence in Will Horne’s operational leadership in pursuing our holding company strategy, supported by a great corporate team including our President, Henry Nisser, our CFO, Ken Cragun and our SVP Finance, David Katzoff. As Executive Chairman, I will focus on strategic opportunities and capital allocation to fund growth. We believe Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries start 2021 with a very bright outlook and singular opportunities for growth in our defense business, electric vehicle charger and energy storage systems, data centers and innovative lending solutions, among others.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DPW Holdings, Inc.’s Name Has Changed to Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”), announced that the Company has changed its name from DPW Holdings, Inc. to Ault Global Holdings, Inc. effective today, January 19, 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Logitech’s Q3 Sales Grow 85%, Operating Income Triples
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update