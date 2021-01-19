 

Teleflex continues to deliver COMPLETE confidence with new Arrow ErgoPack Complete MAC, PSI Systems

Teleflex expands value of ErgoPack Complete enhancements to critical vascular access products

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) continues to deliver COMPLETE confidence with the release of the Arrow ErgoPack Complete Multi-Lumen Access Catheter (MAC) System and the Arrow ErgoPack Complete Percutaneous Sheath Introducer (PSI) System.

The release of the ErgoPack Complete MAC and PSI Systems follows the release of the Arrow ErgoPack Complete CVC System in October 2020.

Teleflex conducted extensive research with industry-leading vascular access professionals to select the enhancements in the new ErgoPack Complete MAC and PSI Systems. Clinician-inspired updates to the kit include:

  • The Arrow GlideWheel Advancer, designed for tactile feedback and finer control
  • Nitinol Guidewire, which is kink-resistant compared to stainless steel
  • Transducer Cover to support guidelines for ultrasound use
  • Pre-filled sterile saline syringes inside the kit
  • Extra ChloraPrep Skin Prep in each kit (two total)

“We’re proud to bring the clinician-focused enhancements of the ErgoPack Complete System to our trusted MAC and PSI vascular access portfolios,” said Jake Newman, Group President, Teleflex Interventional and Vascular. “We’re committed to finding new customer-inspired ways to deliver proven solutions that reduce catheter-related complications for patients and the providers that serve them.”

These new additions enhance the already-considerable power of the ErgoPack System, which feature, at its heart, Teleflex’s Arrowg+ard Blue MAC and PSI catheters.

High-flow Arrow MAC Catheters are designed to meet the needs of a variety of patient types – from trauma to cardiac - and offer full-spectrum antimicrobial protection against gram-positive, and gram-negative bacteria and fungi, the key infectious pathogens responsible for CLABSI. Arrow PSI Catheters are designed to provide antimicrobial protection and optimal access for hemodynamic monitoring.

The ErgoPack Complete System’s unique combination of MAC and PSI insertion components, packaged in an ergonomic and efficient top down, left to right configuration, helps central line inserters comply with critical third party independent guidelines for reducing CLABSI, including:

  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Category 1A & 1B recommendations1
  • Society for Hospital Epidemiology of America (SHEA) Guidelines2
  • Infusion Nursing Society (INS) Standards of Practice3
  • Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) Bloodborne Pathogens Standard4

The ErgoPack Complete MAC and PSI Systems are available in two different configurations, in a variety of catheter French sizes.

