B/R Drop Zone: DraftKings Big Game Prop Reveal is an original concept show featuring experts and celebrity guests, interactive segments, fan giveaways and a reveal of the most talked-about bets for the Big Game. Fans can tune in Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 pm ET —within 24 hours of the determination of the NFL conference championships– to watch live.

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2020-2021 NFL season on the verge of its climactic close, Bleacher Report and DraftKings will provide football fans with an exclusive first glimpse at DraftKings’ proprietary Super Bowl prop bets in a new reveal show streamed live on the Bleacher Report app.

New Original Concept Gives Football Fans First Look at 2021 Props through Expert Analysis, Interactive Segments, Giveaways and More

The show will air simultaneously on the B/R mobile app, B/R YouTube and Twitter channels. Viewers on the B/R app will be able to follow along and participate with their own takes for a chance to win special giveaways.

B/R Drop Zone: DraftKings Big Game Prop Reveal will be hosted by Bleacher Report’s Cabbie Richards and Greg Ivory and feature top experts sharing insights on betting associated with the Big Game, including B/R Betting’s Kelly Stewart and DraftKings' Head of Sportsbook Johnny Avello alongside celebrity guest Chad Ochocinco. The show will feature 40 different props across five categories with special appearances by celebrity influencers.

The show’s creation stems from a multi-year agreement between DraftKings and Turner Sports which made the digital sports entertainment and gaming company the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for select Turner Sports and Bleacher Report properties, excluding NBA programming.

“So much has changed for DraftKings over the years, but the Super Bowl is always an iconic sports moment where we continue to scale with new offerings and experiences like this reveal show alongside Bleacher Report,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “Prop betting is already a popular product for the NFL championship and appeals to all types of fans, so showcasing these markets within the Bleacher Report network for the first time helps enhance our offerings in 2021.”