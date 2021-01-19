 

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj     Stock exchange release      19 January 2021 at 1:30 p.m. EET

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has received on 18 January 2021 the following notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (the "SMA") from Hannu Laakkonen, according to which HML Finance Oy's, a company controlled by Hannu Laakkonen, total holding of shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has fallen below the threshold of five (5) per cent on 18 January 2021. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was a disposal of shares or voting rights.

Total position of Hannu Laakkonen in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0%   0% 56,501,730
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.78%   11.78%  

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Shares and voting rights

  Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009900708 0 0 0% 0%
SUBTOTAL A 0 0%

Additional information:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
Hannu Laakkonen 0% 0% 0%
HML Finance Oy 0% 0% 0%

All the shares were disposed of in a public tender offer.

In Uusikaupunki 19 January 2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj
Board of Directors

Further information
 Leena Junninen, Finance Manager, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 400 613 896

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. Its main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals. The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.


