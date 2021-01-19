Equitrans Midstream Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for up to $500 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced the early tender results of its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP’s (the Partnership) previously announced tender offers (each, an Offer and, collectively, the Offers) to purchase up to $500 million in aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or eliminated by the Partnership pursuant to the terms of the Offers, the Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below.

The terms and conditions of the Offers are set forth in the Partnership’s Offer to Purchase, dated January 4, 2021, as amended by ETRN’s news release, dated January 4, 2021 (as amended, the Offer to Purchase). The Offer to Purchase relates to two separate Offers, one for each series of notes (each series, a Series of Notes, and such notes, collectively, the Notes).