Equitrans Midstream Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for up to $500 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced the early tender results of its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP’s (the Partnership) previously announced tender offers (each, an Offer and, collectively, the Offers) to purchase up to $500 million in aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or eliminated by the Partnership pursuant to the terms of the Offers, the Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below.
The terms and conditions of the Offers are set forth in the Partnership’s Offer to Purchase, dated January 4, 2021, as amended by ETRN’s news release, dated January 4, 2021 (as amended, the Offer to Purchase). The Offer to Purchase relates to two separate Offers, one for each series of notes (each series, a Series of Notes, and such notes, collectively, the Notes).
As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 15, 2021 (such time and date, the Early Tender Deadline), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Offers, an aggregate principal amount of $754,693,000 of 4.750% notes due 2023 (the 2023 Notes) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer for such Notes. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 15, 2021.
|
Notes
|
CUSIP Numbers
|
Principal Amount
Outstanding
|
Acceptance
Priority Level
|
Tender
Consideration(1)(2)
|
Early Tender
Premium(1)
|
Total
Consideration(1)(2)(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.750% notes due 2023
|
26885B AD2
|
|
$1,100,000,000
|
|
1
|
|
$1,042.50
0 Kommentare