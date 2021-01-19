AECOM announces leadership appointments for its global Transportation and Program Management businesses

In her role, Ms. Aument will oversee AECOM’s global Transportation design business, which has been consistently ranked number one by Engineering News-Record , to drive innovative transportation solutions that better advance its clients’ goals of delivering safe, sustainable and cost-effective transportation systems. Mr. Jeter will lead the Company’s global Program Management business, focusing on leveraging the firm’s deep technical expertise to provide front-end advisory services for large capital programs and to more holistically manage clients’ programs to best achieve their objectives throughout the project lifecycle.

“Jennifer and Drew are both exceptional and accomplished industry leaders in their markets, and we are excited to welcome them to AECOM as the home of the best talent in our industry,’’ said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “With AECOM’s unrivaled global expertise and capabilities, these appointments complement a diverse Executive Leadership Team advancing our Think and Act Globally strategy, which is setting new standards for technical excellence and client service while ensuring that the best global thinking and innovation is delivered on every project.’’

“I am thrilled to welcome both Jennifer and Drew to AECOM and look forward to their leadership in executing our strategy to more proactively serve our clients’ complex project demands,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “With established market-leading technical and professional expertise, we are well positioned to capitalize on our strengths and bring the best of AECOM to bear on each of our projects around the world to drive growth and continue gaining share in the marketplace.”

Ms. Aument joins AECOM from Transurban, where she served most recently as president and CEO of its North American business, overseeing development, financing, delivery and operations of major toll road infrastructure in the United States and Canada, including its $4 billion Express Lanes network in Virginia. She has a successful track record in delivering major projects across the highway, rail and port sectors by bringing a deep understanding of all aspects of development. Ms. Aument is also a recognized industry leader and trusted advisor to governments on issues related to transport policy, innovative finance, multi-modal mobility solutions and public-private partnerships. She serves on boards for several major universities, the Eno Center for Transportation, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), the Highway Users Alliance and more. She has also served for nearly a decade as a commissioner and member of the executive committee for the Virginia Port Authority.