 

TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the Company received CE Mark approval for the Intelligent Surgical UnitTM (ISUTM) that enables machine vision capabilities on the Senhance Surgical System. This approval will provide Senhance digital laparoscopic programs in Europe access to this new technology, ushering them to the forefront of surgical innovation utilizing augmented intelligence.

“Augmented intelligence powered by machine vision will be one of the primary drivers in transforming surgery to enhance the capabilities of surgeons,” said Anthony Fernando, TransEnterix president and CEO. “We have already successfully implemented augmented intelligence in the U.S. with the Senhance System after receiving FDA clearance last year. We are pleased to expand this important capability to our broader global user base."

For the first time in surgery, the ISU’s machine vision capabilities provide the ability to recognize certain objects and locations in the surgical field. This new capability enhances visualization and camera control over currently available surgical technologies, and provides the foundation for additional augmented intelligence capabilities. Additionally, the ISU improves surgical team collaboration by seamlessly sharing the surgeon’s console view in real-time across the entire operating room. Future augmented intelligence features may include 3D point-to-point measurement and anatomical structure identification, further enhancing the digital laparoscopic experience with Senhance.

“Real-time augmented intelligence is a powerful new capability made possible by digitizing surgery,” said Dr. Amit Trivedi, chair of surgery at Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and the first surgeon to utilize the ISU in augmented surgery with Senhance. “I’ve been able to benefit from the new capabilities of the Senhance System in over 40 surgeries, to seamlessly move the camera to specific points in the surgical field and track with my instruments as I perform delicate tasks. This new technology is interpreting and analyzing information from the surgery, and the additional possibilities of this platform are very exciting.”

