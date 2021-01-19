TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the Company received CE Mark approval for the Intelligent Surgical UnitTM (ISUTM) that enables machine vision capabilities on the SenhanceⓇ Surgical System. This approval will provide Senhance digital laparoscopic programs in Europe access to this new technology, ushering them to the forefront of surgical innovation utilizing augmented intelligence.

“Augmented intelligence powered by machine vision will be one of the primary drivers in transforming surgery to enhance the capabilities of surgeons,” said Anthony Fernando, TransEnterix president and CEO. “We have already successfully implemented augmented intelligence in the U.S. with the Senhance System after receiving FDA clearance last year. We are pleased to expand this important capability to our broader global user base."