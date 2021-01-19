Halliburton Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the full year of 2020 was $14.4 billion, a decrease of $8.0 billion, or 36% from 2019. Reported operating loss for 2020 was $2.4 billion, compared to reported operating loss of $448 million for 2019. Excluding impairments and other charges, adjusted operating income for 2020 was $1.4 billion, compared to adjusted operating income of $2.1 billion for 2019.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today a net loss of $235 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to a net loss for the third quarter of 2020 of $17 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges, was $160 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2020, excluding severance and other charges, of $100 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.2 billion, a 9% increase from revenue of $3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Reported operating loss was $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to reported operating income of $142 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding impairments and other charges, adjusted operating income was $350 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 27% increase from adjusted operating income of $275 million in the third quarter of 2020.

“I am pleased with our solid execution in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Our swift and decisive cost actions and service delivery improvements reset our earnings power, delivering strong margins and cash flow. We also achieved historic bests in safety and service quality,” commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.

“I am optimistic about the activity momentum I see in North America, and expect international activity to bottom in the first quarter of this year. I am also encouraged by the growing pipeline of international customer opportunities and the unfolding global activity recovery.

“I believe our strategic priorities will allow us to continue generating industry-leading returns and strong free cash flow and solidify Halliburton’s role in the unfolding energy market recovery,” concluded Miller.

Operating Segments

Completion and Production

Completion and Production revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.8 billion, an increase of $236 million, or 15%, when compared to the third quarter of 2020, while operating income was $282 million, an increase of $70 million, or 33%. These increases were driven by higher activity across multiple product lines in North America, increased stimulation activity in Argentina and Kuwait, higher completion tools sales in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Norway, and increased well intervention services internationally. These increases were partially offset by lower pressure pumping activity in Saudi Arabia and lower completion tools sales in Eurasia and Australia.

Drilling and Evaluation

Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.4 billion, an increase of $26 million, or 2%, when compared to the third quarter of 2020, while operating income was $117 million, an increase of $12 million, or 11%. These increases were primarily due to higher drilling-related services in North America and Brazil, increased wireline activity in North America and Latin America, higher fluids sales in Asia Pacific and Guyana, and increased software sales across all regions. Partially offsetting these increases were lower drilling-related services and project management activity across Europe/Africa/CIS, the Middle East, and Mexico, as well as reduced wireline activity in Asia Pacific and Saudi Arabia.

Geographic Regions

North America

North America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.2 billion, a 26% increase when compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by higher activity in stimulation and artificial lift in U.S. land, as well as higher well construction and wireline services activity, and year-end completion tools and software sales.

International

International revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.0 billion, essentially flat when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Higher pressure pumping and wireline activity in Argentina, increased fluids sales in Asia Pacific and Guyana, higher completion tools sales in Norway, Africa, and Southeast Asia, and increased software sales across multiple regions were offset by lower activity across multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Norway, and Russia.

Latin America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $426 million, a 12% increase sequentially, resulting primarily from increased pressure pumping and wireline activity in Argentina, and activity increases in multiple product service lines in Colombia and Ecuador, as well as higher fluids sales in Guyana and drilling services in Brazil. These increases were partially offset by reduced activity across multiple product service lines in Mexico.

Europe/Africa/CIS revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $642 million, a 1% decrease sequentially, resulting primarily from reduced drilling-related services and completion tools sales in Eurasia, coupled with lower drilling-related activity in Norway. These decreases were partially offset by higher completion tools sales in Africa, Norway, and Continental Europe, as well as increased stimulation and well intervention services in Algeria and Continental Europe.

Middle East/Asia revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $931 million, a 3% decrease sequentially, largely resulting from lower activity across multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, reduced drilling activity in the United Arab Emirates, and decreased project management activity in India. These decreases were partially offset by higher drilling-related services in China, Australia and Malaysia, increased stimulation activity in Kuwait, and higher software sales across the region.

Other Financial Items

Halliburton recognized $446 million of pre-tax impairments and other charges in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily related to a contemplated structured transaction for its North American real estate assets.

Selective Technology & Highlights

Halliburton announced its commitment to set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Company submitted its commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. With this commitment, Halliburton will submit targets in 2021, and SBTi validation is expected in 2022.

Halliburton successfully deployed the industry’s first electric-powered fracturing operation for Cimarex Energy Co. in the Permian basin. To date, Halliburton has completed over 300 stages across multiple wells using utility-powered electric frac pumps that demonstrated consistent superior performance. Halliburton’s electric-powered equipment is engineered to utilize the maximum power potential from the grid, allowing the customer to achieve pump rates of 30% to 40% higher than with conventional equipment.

Halliburton and Accenture have teamed up to accelerate Halliburton’s digital supply chain transformation and support digitalization within the Company’s manufacturing and supply chain functions. This new delivery platform will apply advanced analytics and enhanced business intelligence tools for its support teams to improve service levels and unlock operational benefits. This transformation further supports Halliburton’s strategic priority to accelerate digital deployment and integration across the value chain.

Halliburton introduced Digital Well Operations, a DecisionSpace 365 cloud solution. Digital Well Operations is the industry’s first open and integrated well operations software that seamlessly connects the entire value chain – operators, service providers, logistics providers and rig providers – to deliver more efficient and safe wells.

OMV Petrom S.A. will adopt Halliburton’s DecisionSpace 365 application to consolidate asset and production data in an integrated environment as part of OMV Petrom’s DigitUp digitalization program. The solution will integrate the operator’s asset information to assist engineers in monitoring and optimizing production, while enhancing operational efficiency and decision making. This scalable solution will expand over further assets and functional use cases as collaboration between OMV Petrom S.A. and Halliburton continues.

Halliburton introduced Crush & Shear Hybrid Drill Bit, a new technology that combines the efficiency of traditional polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) cutters with the torque-reducing capabilities of rolling elements to increase drilling efficiency and maximize bit stability through changing formations.

Halliburton established a Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). To be administered by PVAMU, scholarships will go to eligible junior and/or senior students majoring in Accounting, Management Information Systems, Finance and Engineering.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Completion and Production $ 1,810 $ 3,058 $ 1,574 Drilling and Evaluation 1,427 2,133 1,401 Total revenue $ 3,237 $ 5,191 $ 2,975 Operating income (loss): Completion and Production $ 282 $ 387 $ 212 Drilling and Evaluation 117 224 105 Corporate and other (49 ) (65 ) (42 ) Impairments and other charges (a) (446 ) (2,198 ) (133 ) Total operating income (loss) (96 ) (1,652 ) 142 Interest expense, net (125 ) (141 ) (122 ) Other, net (19 ) (44 ) (21 ) Loss before income taxes (240 ) (1,837 ) (1 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (b) 13 183 (18 ) Net loss $ (227 ) $ (1,654 ) $ (19 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8 ) 1 2 Net loss attributable to company $ (235 ) $ (1,653 ) $ (17 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (1.88 ) $ (0.02 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 885 878 882

(a) See Footnote Table 1 for details of the impairments and other charges recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020. (b) The tax benefit (provision) includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges recorded during the respective periods. See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income. See Footnote Table 3 for Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 2020 2019 Revenue: Completion and Production $ 7,839 $ 14,031 Drilling and Evaluation 6,606 8,377 Total revenue $ 14,445 $ 22,408 Operating income (loss): Completion and Production $ 995 $ 1,671 Drilling and Evaluation 569 642 Corporate and other (201 ) (255 ) Impairments and other charges (a) (3,799 ) (2,506 ) Total operating loss (2,436 ) (448 ) Interest expense, net (505 ) (569 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (b) (168 ) — Other, net (111 ) (105 ) Loss before income taxes (3,220 ) (1,122 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (c) 278 (7 ) Net loss $ (2,942 ) $ (1,129 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (2 ) Net loss attributable to company $ (2,945 ) $ (1,131 ) Basic and diluted (loss) per share $ (3.34 ) $ (1.29 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 881 875

(a) See Footnote Table 2 for details of the impairments and other charges recorded during the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. (b) During the year ended December 31, 2020, Halliburton recognized a $168 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes. (c) The tax benefit (provision) includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges recorded during the respective periods. Additionally, during the year ended December 31, 2020, based on current market conditions and the expected impact on the Company's business, Halliburton recognized a $310 million tax expense associated with a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income See Footnote Table 4 for Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) December 31 December 31 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 2,563 $ 2,268 Receivables, net 3,071 4,577 Inventories 2,349 3,139 Other current assets 1,492 1,228 Total current assets 9,475 11,212 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,325 7,310 Goodwill 2,804 2,812 Deferred income taxes 2,166 1,683 Operating lease right-of-use assets 786 931 Other assets 1,124 1,429 Total assets $ 20,680 $ 25,377 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,573 $ 2,432 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 517 604 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 251 208 Current maturities of long-term debt 695 11 Other current liabilities 1,385 1,623 Total current liabilities 4,421 4,878 Long-term debt 9,132 10,316 Operating lease liabilities 758 825 Employee compensation and benefits 562 525 Other liabilities 824 808 Total liabilities 15,697 17,352 Company shareholders’ equity 4,974 8,012 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 9 13 Total shareholders’ equity 4,983 8,025 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 20,680 $ 25,377

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,942 ) $ (1,129 ) $ (227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities: Impairments and other charges 3,799 2,506 446 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,058 1,625 229 Working capital (a) 800 (161 ) 324 Deferred income tax benefit (444 ) (396 ) (64 ) Other operating activities (390 ) — (70 ) Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 1,881 2,445 638 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (728 ) (1,530 ) (218 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 286 190 87 Other investing activities (44 ) (105 ) (11 ) Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (486 ) (1,445 ) (142 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term borrowings (1,654 ) (13 ) (1 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 994 — — Dividends to shareholders (278 ) (630 ) (40 ) Stock repurchase program (100 ) (100 ) — Other financing activities 31 48 6 Total cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (1,007 ) (695 ) (35 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (93 ) (45 ) (13 ) Increase in cash and equivalents 295 260 448 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,268 2,008 2,115 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,563 $ 2,268 $ 2,563

(a) Working capital includes receivables, inventories and accounts payable. See Footnote Table 5 for Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Revenue and Operating Income (Loss) Comparison By Operating Segment and Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 Revenue 2020 2019 2020 By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 1,810 $ 3,058 $ 1,574 Drilling and Evaluation 1,427 2,133 1,401 Total revenue $ 3,237 $ 5,191 $ 2,975 By geographic region: North America $ 1,238 $ 2,333 $ 984 Latin America 426 598 380 Europe/Africa/CIS 642 883 649 Middle East/Asia 931 1,377 962 Total revenue $ 3,237 $ 5,191 $ 2,975 Operating Income (Loss) By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 282 $ 387 $ 212 Drilling and Evaluation 117 224 105 Total 399 611 317 Corporate and other (49 ) (65 ) (42 ) Impairments and other charges (446 ) (2,198 ) (133 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (96 ) $ (1,652 ) $ 142

See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Revenue and Operating Loss Comparison By Operating Segment and Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 Revenue 2020 2019 By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 7,839 $ 14,031 Drilling and Evaluation 6,606 8,377 Total revenue $ 14,445 $ 22,408 By geographic region: North America $ 5,731 $ 11,884 Latin America 1,668 2,364 Europe/Africa/CIS 2,813 3,285 Middle East/Asia 4,233 4,875 Total revenue $ 14,445 $ 22,408 Operating Income (Loss) By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 995 $ 1,671 Drilling and Evaluation 569 642 Total 1,564 2,313 Corporate and other (201 ) (255 ) Impairments and other charges (3,799 ) (2,506 ) Total operating loss $ (2,436 ) $ (448 )

See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 1 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 2020 2019 2020 As reported operating income (loss) $ (96 ) $ (1,652 ) $ 142 Impairments and other charges: Long-lived asset impairments 330 1,473 31 Severance 28 95 83 Inventory costs and write-downs — 424 11 Joint ventures — 134 — Other 88 72 8 Total impairments and other charges (a) 446 2,198 133 Adjusted operating income (b) $ 350 $ 546 $ 275

(a) During the three months ended December 31, 2020, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $446 million primarily related to a contemplated structured transaction for its North American real estate assets. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $2.2 billion, which included long-lived asset impairments of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and real estate facilities, as well as inventory costs and write-downs associated with certain supply contracts, and rationalization of the company’s existing joint ventures. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $133 million primarily related to severance costs. (b) Management believes that operating income (loss) adjusted for impairments and other charges for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020 is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted operating income is calculated as: “As reported operating income (loss)” plus "Total impairments and other charges" for the respective periods.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 2 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 2020 2019 As reported operating loss $ (2,436 ) $ (448 ) Impairments and other charges: Long-lived asset impairments 2,629 1,603 Inventory costs and write-downs 505 458 Severance 384 172 Joint ventures — 154 Other 281 119 Total impairments and other charges (a) 3,799 2,506 Adjusted operating income (b) $ 1,363 $ 2,058

(a) During the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $3.8 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, primarily related to long-lived asset impairments. These impairments include impairments of property, plant, and equipment, intangible assets, leases, and real estate facilities. (b) Management believes that operating loss adjusted for impairments and other charges for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted operating income is calculated as: “As reported operating loss” plus "Total impairments and other charges" for the respective periods.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 3 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 September 30 2020 2019 2020 As reported net loss attributable to company $ (235 ) $ (1,653 ) $ (17 ) Adjustments: Impairments and other charges 446 2,198 133 Noncontrolling interest equipment impairments — — (2 ) Total adjustments, before taxes 446 2,198 131 Tax benefit (a) (51 ) (260 ) (14 ) Total adjustments, net of taxes (b) 395 1,938 117 Adjusted net income attributable to company (b) $ 160 $ 285 $ 100 As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c) 885 878 882 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c) 885 878 883 As reported net loss per diluted share (d) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.88 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (d) $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.11

(a) The tax benefit in the table above includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges during the respective periods. (b) Management believes that net loss adjusted for impairments and other charges, along with the associated noncontrolling interest, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted net income attributable to company is calculated as: “As reported net loss attributable to company” plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020. (c) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, as reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes one million shares associated with stock-based compensation plans as the impact is antidilutive since Halliburton's reported income attributable to company was in a loss position during the period. When adjusting income attributable to company in that period for the adjustments discussed above, these shares become dilutive. (d) As reported net loss per diluted share is calculated as: "As reported net loss attributable to company" divided by "As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding."

FOOTNOTE TABLE 4 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31 2020 2019 As reported net loss attributable to company $ (2,945 ) $ (1,131 ) Adjustments: Impairments and other charges 3,799 2,506 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 168 — Noncontrolling interest equipment impairments (9 ) — Total adjustments, before taxes 3,958 2,506 Tax benefit (a) (437 ) (291 ) Total adjustments, net of taxes (b) 3,521 2,215 Adjusted net income attributable to company (b) $ 576 $ 1,084 As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c) 881 875 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (c) 882 876 As reported net loss per diluted share (d) $ (3.34 ) $ (1.29 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (d) $ 0.65 $ 1.24

(a) The tax benefit in the table above includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges during the respective periods. Additionally, during the year ended December 31, 2020, based on current market conditions and the expected impact on the Company's business, Halliburton recognized a $310 million tax expense associated with a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. (b) Management believes that net loss adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt and impairments and other charges, along with the associated noncontrolling interest, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted net loss attributable to company is calculated as: “As reported net loss attributable to company” plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. (c) For both years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, as reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes one million shares associated with stock-based compensation plans as the impact is antidilutive since Halliburton's reported income attributable to company was in a loss position during the respective periods. When adjusting income attributable to company in the periods for the adjustments discussed above, these shares become dilutive. (d) As reported net loss per diluted share is calculated as: "As reported net loss attributable to company" divided by "As reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding."

FOOTNOTE TABLE 5 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,881 $ 2,445 $ 638 Capital expenditures (728 ) (1,530 ) (218 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 1,153 $ 915 $ 420

(a) Management believes that free cash flow, which is defined as “Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities” less “Capital expenditures,” is useful to investors to assess and understand liquidity, especially when comparing results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views free cash flow as a key measure of liquidity in the company's business.

