 

XORTX Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 12:55  |  82   |   |   

● Synopsis of 2020 Achievements and Key Activities for 2021 ●

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to provide a synopsis of 2020 achievements and guidance on key activities for 2021.

2020 represented a pivotal year for XORTX and a year that provided several key milestones for the Company. The advent of the COVID crisis in March produced a worldwide impact on individuals and across a wide variety of industries. Presented with this new challenge XORTX undertook an internal strategic assessment of programs. Simultaneously, our robust knowledge of the uric acid lowering agent class of drugs and more specifically xanthine oxidase inhibition (XOI) permitted a new focus on potential therapeutic solutions to treat and prevent Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) associated with COVID-19 infection. Additionally, an understanding of acute kidney pathology presented an opportunity to initiate development of therapeutic approaches to aid individuals infected with moderate to severe COVID-19 and accompanied by AKI.

Key activities during 2020 resulted in the achievement of a number of important milestones including:

February 2020 – XORTX completed fundraising of ~$2,500,000.

March 2020 – XORTX filed a provisional patent focused on the treatment and prevention of the health consequences of COVID-19 infection, and specifically AKI.

July 2020 - XORTX and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai entered into a research partnership to determine the role of high uric acid associated with AKI and other organ injury during COVID-19 infection. Preliminary data of hospitalized patients suggests high, early increased serum uric acid concentrations in these patients suggestive of AKI seen in “tumor lysis syndrome” observed in cancer patients.

August through October 2020 – Pre-IND filing for XRx-101 led to positive FDA guidance on clinical program design for treatment and prevention of AKI in connection with COVID-19 infection.

November 2020 - Topline results from Mount Sinai Research partnership revealed a concerning, prevalent, early increase in serum uric acid concentrations in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Early dose dependent association of high uric acid concentration and AKI suggested a viral “tissue lysis syndrome” may contribute to hyperuricemia, acute kidney and acute organ injury during COVID-19 infection in individuals.

Seite 1 von 4
XORTX Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XORTX Provides Corporate Update ● Synopsis of 2020 Achievements and Key Activities for 2021 ● CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
GameSquare Esports Announces Jan Neumeister, Formerly at FaZe Clan and Manchester City Football ...
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
XORTX Grants Options
08.01.21
XORTX Announces Private Placement
29.12.20
XORTX Announces Grant of European Patent

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:37 Uhr
17
Xortx Therapeutics - eine unerkannte Perle?