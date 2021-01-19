V-LINE EUROPE Change in the executive board (FOTO)
Sehnde, Germany (ots) - V-LINE EUROPE, global leader in MRO (Maintenance, Repair
and Operations) supply, has announced its new COO with beginning of this year.
Eduard Kopilevich, having started as Head of Group Business Development at
V-LINE EUROPE in 2019, has taken over the new role from Klaus Menzel who retired
at the end of the year. Both worked jointly together throughout 2020 to ensure a
smooth transition. Klaus Menzel always had a clear focus on streamlining the MRO
supply chain in close dialogue with all business partners and creating and
maintaining the V-LINE spirit across borders. Together with Detlef Daues,
founder and now chairman of V-LINE GROUP, Menzel developed V-LINE to its current
worldwide strength with front offices in Saudi Arabia, the US, Mexico, Korea,
China and Japan. "Working together with the international team of the V-LINE
GROUP and all our business partners was really inspiring and fueled the
continuous striving for excellence leading to many improvements and
implementation of new technologies", Menzel resumed.
His successor Eduard Kopilevich, holding a diploma in business administration of
the University of Cologne, gained extensive experiences in different senior and
executive business development positions with national and international
companies from various industries. During his career, he developed a new take
away and home delivery business unit, was in charge for setting up a new
international subsidiary, developed and managed a new business unit in the
baking industry as well as coordinated and established several multi-national
joint ventures, amongst other things. Furthermore, he brings sound experience
from national and international corporate and consulting world. Based upon his
expertise Kopilevich brings extensive project and account management skills to
his new area of responsibility. He has deep knowledge of developing potential
and expanding existing targets, and experience in managing strategic
partnerships.
Detlef Daues started the generation change at V-LINE EUROPE by stepping up from
CEO of V-LINE EUROPE to chairman of V-LINE GROUP. Looking back on 40 successful
years in the MRO business together with Menzel, he said, "Developing the
international company V-LINE GROUP from the scratch and making the impossible
possible to meet and exceed our customers' demand, leaves me thank- and
respectful for the business partnership with Klaus Menzel. The future being
characterized by digital transformation now more than ever is one of the big
challenges ahead. Eduard Kopilevich brings the right skills to develop further
the successful business and implementing new services at the same time. His
experiences in international companies fit perfectly to the values of our
company culture and V-LINE will be very well positioned for the future."
Tilman Mieseler, CEO of V-LINE EUROPE GmbH, concluded, "We as the new executive
board are eager to continue the constant growth of the company and the people
representing it. We will further develop the existing business that both Mr.
Menzel and Mr. Daues have actively shaped over so many years. At the same time,
we are extending our service portfolio to reduce costs while increasing supply
chain resilience, ensuring availability and avoiding idle stock."
About V-LINE GROUP
The V-LINE GROUP is an internationally operating group of companies. Its
headquarters V-LINE EUROPE GmbH is based in Sehnde near Hannover in Germany.
V-LINE offers end-to-end supply chain solutions in 20 different countries,
primarily in the Middle East through its subsidiary in Saudi Arabia and customer
service centers in other GCC countries and Mexico. V-LINE's sourcing and
procurement centers in the USA, China, Japan and Korea offer the industrial
plants in all of its markets a fully integrated set of services tailored to
lowering their total cost of ownership for their foreign maintenance, repair,
and operations (MRO) spare parts while meeting the highest global standards of
supply performance. V-LINE's tailored portfolio of procurement services
facilitates the spare parts flow from order until delivery, managing its
complexity using modern IT and systems integration with suppliers, logistics
providers and the receiving customer plants.
Contact:
V-LINE EUROPE GmbH
Janine Katzwinkel
Marketing & PR Manager
Borsigring 11
31319 Sehnde
Tel.: +49 (0)5138-7008 595
E-Mail: mailto:janine.katzwinkel@v-line.com
http://www.v-line.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126864/4815755
OTS: V-LINE EUROPE GmbH
