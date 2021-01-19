Sehnde, Germany (ots) - V-LINE EUROPE, global leader in MRO (Maintenance, Repair

and Operations) supply, has announced its new COO with beginning of this year.



Eduard Kopilevich, having started as Head of Group Business Development at

V-LINE EUROPE in 2019, has taken over the new role from Klaus Menzel who retired

at the end of the year. Both worked jointly together throughout 2020 to ensure a

smooth transition. Klaus Menzel always had a clear focus on streamlining the MRO

supply chain in close dialogue with all business partners and creating and

maintaining the V-LINE spirit across borders. Together with Detlef Daues,

founder and now chairman of V-LINE GROUP, Menzel developed V-LINE to its current

worldwide strength with front offices in Saudi Arabia, the US, Mexico, Korea,

China and Japan. "Working together with the international team of the V-LINE

GROUP and all our business partners was really inspiring and fueled the

continuous striving for excellence leading to many improvements and

implementation of new technologies", Menzel resumed.





His successor Eduard Kopilevich, holding a diploma in business administration ofthe University of Cologne, gained extensive experiences in different senior andexecutive business development positions with national and internationalcompanies from various industries. During his career, he developed a new takeaway and home delivery business unit, was in charge for setting up a newinternational subsidiary, developed and managed a new business unit in thebaking industry as well as coordinated and established several multi-nationaljoint ventures, amongst other things. Furthermore, he brings sound experiencefrom national and international corporate and consulting world. Based upon hisexpertise Kopilevich brings extensive project and account management skills tohis new area of responsibility. He has deep knowledge of developing potentialand expanding existing targets, and experience in managing strategicpartnerships.Detlef Daues started the generation change at V-LINE EUROPE by stepping up fromCEO of V-LINE EUROPE to chairman of V-LINE GROUP. Looking back on 40 successfulyears in the MRO business together with Menzel, he said, "Developing theinternational company V-LINE GROUP from the scratch and making the impossiblepossible to meet and exceed our customers' demand, leaves me thank- andrespectful for the business partnership with Klaus Menzel. The future beingcharacterized by digital transformation now more than ever is one of the bigchallenges ahead. Eduard Kopilevich brings the right skills to develop furtherthe successful business and implementing new services at the same time. Hisexperiences in international companies fit perfectly to the values of ourcompany culture and V-LINE will be very well positioned for the future."Tilman Mieseler, CEO of V-LINE EUROPE GmbH, concluded, "We as the new executiveboard are eager to continue the constant growth of the company and the peoplerepresenting it. We will further develop the existing business that both Mr.Menzel and Mr. Daues have actively shaped over so many years. At the same time,we are extending our service portfolio to reduce costs while increasing supplychain resilience, ensuring availability and avoiding idle stock."About V-LINE GROUPThe V-LINE GROUP is an internationally operating group of companies. Itsheadquarters V-LINE EUROPE GmbH is based in Sehnde near Hannover in Germany.V-LINE offers end-to-end supply chain solutions in 20 different countries,primarily in the Middle East through its subsidiary in Saudi Arabia and customerservice centers in other GCC countries and Mexico. V-LINE's sourcing andprocurement centers in the USA, China, Japan and Korea offer the industrialplants in all of its markets a fully integrated set of services tailored tolowering their total cost of ownership for their foreign maintenance, repair,and operations (MRO) spare parts while meeting the highest global standards ofsupply performance. V-LINE's tailored portfolio of procurement servicesfacilitates the spare parts flow from order until delivery, managing itscomplexity using modern IT and systems integration with suppliers, logisticsproviders and the receiving customer plants.Contact:V-LINE EUROPE GmbHJanine KatzwinkelMarketing & PR ManagerBorsigring 1131319 SehndeTel.: +49 (0)5138-7008 595E-Mail: mailto:janine.katzwinkel@v-line.comhttp://www.v-line.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126864/4815755OTS: V-LINE EUROPE GmbH