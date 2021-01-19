Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on January 25, 2021

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 ended December 26, 2020, after the market close on Monday, January 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (January 25, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 451-6152 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://investor.bootbarn.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events and Presentations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.