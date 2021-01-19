Artificial Intelligence (AI) will transform the way doctors, hospitals, and healthcare systems identify, collect, and manage their revenue cycle over the next three years as healthcare organizations evolve from day-to-day use to strategic integration within their systems, according to a new study by Change Healthcare. Two-thirds of hospital and health system executives report using AI in some revenue cycle capacity and nearly all expect to be using it within three years. However, familiarity with AI and its impact varies wildly among executives, IT, and revenue cycle leadership—and there are budgetary, security, privacy, and accuracy concerns complicating AI adoption.

These findings and more are detailed in Poised to Transform: AI in the Revenue Cycle, a national study of 200 revenue cycle, IT, finance, and C-suite decision makers commissioned by Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) and conducted by market researcher ENGINE Insights. The study polled healthcare executives to understand their knowledge of and familiarity with AI, discover areas for improvement, and learn how the technology is used now and will be used in the future.