 

Protolabs Reaches Agreement to Acquire 3D Hubs, Creates the World’s Broadest Digital Manufacturing Offer for Custom Parts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), a global technology-enabled digital manufacturing leader, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 3D Hubs, Inc. (“3D Hubs”), a leading online manufacturing platform that provides engineers with on-demand access to a global network of approximately 240 premium manufacturing partners. The transaction creates the world’s most comprehensive digital manufacturing offer for custom parts, providing Protolabs with a network of manufacturing partners to fulfill a breadth of capabilities outside of its current envelope, as well as a broader offering of pricing and lead time options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005245/en/

“The addition of 3D Hubs provides Protolabs a platform to evolve our service model to provide unprecedented manufacturing flexibility to our customers,” said Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ current VP and GM of the Americas and incoming President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our combined organizations will provide the market an industry-leading digital manufacturing solution to serve their needs from idea to prototype to full end-use part production. Together we can fulfill nearly every custom manufacturing need across the product life cycle.”

Founded in 2013, 3D Hubs has facilitated the production of over 6 million custom parts and products through its digital platform. 3D Hubs provides customers with instant pricing and design feedback, and orders are fulfilled through thoroughly vetted premium manufacturing partners in over 20 countries worldwide, offering vast manufacturing capacity and a broad range of manufacturing capabilities at a variety of competitive pricing levels.

“The entire 3D Hubs team is thrilled to join Protolabs and continue to revolutionize the manufacturing industry through innovation. At 3D Hubs, our goal is to empower companies to create revolutionary products through supply chain efficiency and reliability. We are confident that partnering with Protolabs will help us advance that mission,” said Bram de Zwart, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at 3D Hubs.

“3D Hubs’ company culture lives and breathes engineering and fast-paced innovation; our team is very excited to partner with Protolabs to build the best on-demand manufacturing solution imaginable,” said Brian Garret, 3D Hubs’ Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

Under the terms of the agreement, closing consideration of $280 million will be funded with $130 million in cash and $150 million in Protolabs common stock. An additional $50 million of contingent consideration is payable subject to performance-based targets over two years after close, funded with 50% cash and 50% Protolabs common stock. Protolabs has also established an employee incentive fund payable to 3D Hubs employees based on achievement of both financial performance and employee retention targets.

Seite 1 von 3
Proto Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Protolabs Reaches Agreement to Acquire 3D Hubs, Creates the World’s Broadest Digital Manufacturing Offer for Custom Parts Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), a global technology-enabled digital manufacturing leader, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 3D Hubs, Inc. (“3D Hubs”), a leading online manufacturing platform that provides engineers with on-demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Logitech’s Q3 Sales Grow 85%, Operating Income Triples
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Protolabs to Present at the Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference