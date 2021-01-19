AdvanSix to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on February 19

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, February 19. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start, and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on February 19 until 12 noon ET on February 26. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 10151025.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electronic components, sports apparel, food packaging and other industrial applications. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across our integrated manufacturing value chain. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.

