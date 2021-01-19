 

XL Fleet Announces New Executive Team Appointments to Lead the Company’s XL Grid and Legal Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced two additions to its executive leadership team designed to support the Company’s rapid expansion plans in 2021 and beyond.

Colleen Calhoun, a clean energy executive who spent over two decades at GE in senior leadership roles across its energy, power and finance businesses, has joined XL Fleet as Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s XL Grid division. In this role, Colleen will be responsible for leading and growing the XL Grid business, which provides commercial and municipal fleet customers with charging infrastructure, energy storage and power solutions for fleets, and advances XL Fleet’s Electrification as a Service Offering.

During her tenure at GE, Colleen held key leadership positions across several successful business units. She served as the head of GE Energy Ventures, leader of Marketing & Strategy for GE’s Power & Water business and head of the Global Growth Markets platform for Energy Financial Services. Colleen was also a senior member of the GE team that launched Current, a leading provider of energy efficiency and digital productivity solutions for commercial buildings and cities. Colleen served as Chief Marketing Officer and head of Business Development and was instrumental in the divesture of the business from GE in 2019. Most recently, Colleen has been a strategic advisor to Commonwealth Fusion, Quaise Inc. and several other corporations, helping them grow and scale their energy-focused businesses. She is a member of the Board of Directors for Quaise, Inc. and the Clean Energy Trust.

XL Fleet also announced it has appointed Jim Berklas, a senior legal and M&A executive, as the Company’s General Counsel & Vice President of Corporate Development. In this role, Jim will oversee the Company’s legal and compliance functions and help execute upon its corporate development initiatives, including strategic M&A investments. Prior to joining XL Fleet, Jim founded a boutique investment bank representing smaller domestic manufacturers and served as the Chief Growth Officer, head of M&A and general counsel of medical device and packaging manufacturer Westfall Technik, where he led the acquisition of 17 companies and improved profitability by over 40%. Jim brings 25 years of legal experience with 11 years of public company leadership and has closed over 200 acquisition and financing transactions.

“One of XL Fleet’s earliest post-merger priorities is to add the key leadership talent needed to help the Company execute on its rapid growth plans,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet. “Colleen and Jim bring a wealth of new experience and leadership capabilities to XL Fleet, and we are excited to bring them on board as we begin scaling the organization in 2021.”

About XL Fleet Corp.

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 140 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.

XL Fleet Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XL Fleet Announces New Executive Team Appointments to Lead the Company’s XL Grid and Legal Organizations XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced two additions to its executive leadership team designed to support the Company’s rapid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Logitech’s Q3 Sales Grow 85%, Operating Income Triples
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
XL Fleet Corp. Files Form S-1 Registration Statement Related to Previously Completed Merger
06.01.21
XL Fleet to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences