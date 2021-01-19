 

Seres Therapeutics to Present SER-109 Phase 3 Mechanistic Data at Keystone Symposium

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) announced today that it will present new data from its SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III clinical study that confirm the intended pharmacological properties of this investigational microbiome therapeutic for recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI). The data presentation, entitled “Microbiome therapeutics to treat bacterial infections and inflammatory disease,” will take place virtually at the Keystone Symposium Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy on January 20, 2021.

The new study data examined the pharmacokinetics (i.e., drug bacterial species engraftment) and pharmacodynamics (i.e., metabolic changes) following SER-109 dosing. The data demonstrate that SER-109 administration resulted in the rapid engraftment of SER-109-derived bacterial species into the gastrointestinal tract as soon as one week following dosing and that this engraftment was maintained at subsequent timepoints evaluated, including at the eight-week timepoint corresponding to the study’s primary endpoint. Seres utilized advanced microbiome biomarker analytics and proprietary genomic reference datasets to identify, at a bacterial species resolution level, the gastrointestinal microbiome signatures associated with SER-109 engraftment.

SER-109 administration also resulted in modulation of the gastrointestinal metabolic landscape. Notably, data demonstrated a significant decrease in primary bile acids and an increase in secondary bile acids. Published research and preclinical studies conducted by the Company have demonstrated that primary bile acids support germination of C. difficile spores that are the source of disease recurrence. In contrast, secondary bile acids have been reported to inhibit the growth of C. difficile (Theriot and Young, Annu. Rev. Microbiol. 2015).

“We have completed several predefined exploratory endpoints that provide high-resolution pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from our SER-109 Phase 3 study, and these data support the drug candidate’s intended mechanisms of action to reduce the recurrence of C. difficile infection. SER-109-derived bacterial species were found to rapidly and persistently engraft into the gastrointestinal microbiome and this engraftment was associated with broad metabolic changes, resulting in a gut environment that is unfavorable for C. difficile growth,” said Matthew Henn, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Seres. “Since Seres’ founding, the Company has invested in building proprietary capabilities to enable generation of detailed scientific data from clinical samples, as illustrated by these results. Clinically derived mechanistic datasets are a core component of our R&D engine as they provide in-depth insights that inform the specific bacteria and metabolic pathways to be targeted with our microbiome therapeutic candidates. These types of data, combined with nonclinical data based on human cell-based assays and in vivo models, provide critical insights that extend to our other therapeutic programs.”

