Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

"Despite the many challenges endured by our customers and employees during 2020, we are pleased with the Company’s operating and financial results for fourth quarter and for the year. Throughout 2020, we worked diligently with our employees to follow strong safety protocols and to provide technology that allows them to work remotely when necessary. We participated in the SBA’s PPP loan program and worked with our customers to provide temporary payment or interest-only deferrals. We closely analyzed our loan portfolio and increased our reserves for credit losses due to the ongoing uncertainty of the impact and timing of possible economic hardships resulting from COVID-19. We gave back to our communities through monetary and volunteer donations to non-profits that support those impacted by the virus. Texas has proven to be a very resilient economy and it is in a strong position to rebound when the vaccines are readily available and the virus begins to subside. As our fourth quarter and year-end results indicate, our Bank continues to provide a solid core earnings foundation, sustainable net interest margin and very strong asset quality, all of which contribute to strong shareholder prospects. We look forward to 2021 and the ability for our communities, employees and customers to return to a more normal and social lifestyle," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $9.9 million, or $0.90 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.92 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $7.4 million, or $0.64 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Return on average assets and average equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 1.48% and 14.53%, respectively, compared to 1.53% and 15.21%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020 and 1.25% and 11.24%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in earnings during the third and fourth quarters of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, was largely due to the forgiveness and amortization of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and recognition of associated loan origination fees, as well as increased non-interest income from mortgage and warehouse lending activities and decreases in interest expense relative to interest income. Net core earnings, excluding provisions for loan losses and income taxes and PPP net origination income, as well as our core net interest margin, adjusted to exclude the effects of PPP loans, are described further in tables below.

QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Net Earnings. Net earnings for the quarter were $9.9 million, down slightly from $10.1 million for the immediately prior quarter and up from $7.4 million for the same quarter of 2019. Net core earnings † , which exclude provisions for loan losses and income tax, net PPP income, and interest on PPP-related borrowings, were $9.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $8.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.



Net earnings for the year were $27.4 million, up from $26.3 million for the year ended 2019. Net core earnings † were $40.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $33.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Net earnings for the year were $27.4 million, up from $26.3 million for the year ended 2019. Net core earnings were $40.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $33.3 million for the same period in 2019.

The fully tax-equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.61% in the preceding quarter and 3.77% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.5%, from $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $376,000, or 14.0%, from $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $2.3 million in fourth quarter of 2020. The Bank continues to decrease cost of funds as higher rate CDs mature and to reduce interest rates on non-maturing deposits as market conditions allow. In addition, 63.9% of the loan portfolio, or $1.1 billion, has interest rate floors and 51.7% of those loans are currently at their loan floor. The weighted average interest rate of loans currently at their floor is 4.49%. Steady Credit Quality and Reduced Deferrals. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.70% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.72% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) were 0.03% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.01% at September 30, 2020, and 0.04% at December 31, 2019. The level of initial COVID-related loan deferrals provided by the Bank during the first and second quarters of 2020 has declined significantly, with information about subsequent deferrals made on those loans described further in the Financial Condition section below.



The Bank had no provision for loan losses during the quarter, compared to a $300,000 provision reversal in the third quarter of 2020 and no provision in the fourth quarter of 2019. The lack of provision expense and provision reversal during these quarters is indicative of our allowance for credit losses methodology and adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) model during 2020. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, qualitative factor adjustments were made in our CECL model, primarily derived from changes in national GDP, Texas unemployment rates and national industry-related CRE trends, all of which are impacted by the effects of COVID-19 and resulted in the $12.1 million provision expense during second quarter. Qualitative factor adjustments made in the first half of 2020 remained consistent in the second half of 2020 because our CECL model assumes certain lag time in estimated losses that may occur as a result of the pandemic and due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the virus and timing of economic recovery. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s allowance for credit losses to gross loans is 1.80%, or 1.95% excluding PPP loan balances.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Large provisions for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from effects of COVID-19 and participation in the PPP program have created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net earnings and related performance ratios. With the credit outlook still uncertain as a result of COVID-19 and other economic factors, the following table illustrates net earnings and net core earnings results, which are pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-extraordinary PPP income, as well as performance ratios for the prior five quarters:

Quarter Ended 2020 2019 $ in thousands ('000s) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Net earnings $ 9,915 $ 10,134 $ 1,075 $ 6,278 $ 7,369 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses — (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — Income tax provision (benefit) 2,290 2,350 (190 ) 1,445 1,573 PPP loans, including fees (2,654 ) (1,076 ) (2,540 ) — — Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings — 3 31 — — Net core earnings† $ 9,551 $ 11,111 $ 10,476 $ 9,123 $ 8,942 Total average assets $ 2,659,725 $ 2,639,335 $ 2,657,609 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 Adjustments: PPP loans average balance (179,240 ) (209,506 ) (163,184 ) — — Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings — (8,152 ) (84,066 ) — — Total average assets, adjusted† $ 2,480,485 $ 2,421,677 $ 2,410,359 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 Total average equity $ 271,397 $ 265,027 $ 258,225 $ 251,159 $ 260,160 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Net earnings to average assets (annualized) 1.48 % 1.53 % 0.16 % 1.09 % 1.25 % Net earnings to average equity (annualized) 14.53 15.21 1.67 9.94 11.24 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)† 1.53 1.83 1.75 1.58 1.51 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)† 14.00 16.68 16.32 14.61 13.64 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 10,966,504 11,012,060 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,533,849 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 Net core earnings per common share, basic† 0.87 1.01 0.95 0.80 0.78 † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 was $24.0 million and $20.5 million, respectively, an increase of $3.5 million, or 16.9%, resulting primarily from a decrease in deposit-related interest expense of $3.1 million, or 62.4%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 was $22.3 million and $24.0 million, respectively; an increase of $1.7 million, or 7.5%, resulting primarily from an increase in loan income of $1.3 million, or 5.8%, during the current quarter.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 was 3.85% and 3.77%, respectively. Loan yield decreased from 5.32% for the fourth quarter of 2019 to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a change of 39 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased from 1.35% to 0.51% during the same period, a change of 84 basis points. The decrease in loan yield was primarily due to the repricing of variable rate loans to lower interest rates during the period. The decrease in average deposit rate was primarily due to continued reductions in interest rates for non-maturing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.61% in the third quarter of 2020 to 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan yield increased from 4.59% for the third quarter of 2020 to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a change of 34 basis points due primarily to the effect of PPP loans during the third and fourth quarters of 2020. Loan yield, excluding the effect PPP loans, decreased seven basis points from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the continued repricing of variable rate loans to lower interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased from 0.63% to 0.51% during the same period, a change of 12 basis points. These decreases were due primarily to the maturity of higher-rate CDs during the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as continued reductions in interest rates for non-maturing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

The Bank’s continued participation in the PPP program has created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net interest margin. To illustrate core net interest margin, the table below excludes PPP loans and their associated fees and costs, as well as the average balance of related FHLB borrowings and fed funds sold, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 $ in thousands ('000s) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Total interest-earning assets $ 2,496,945 $ 26,253 4.18 % $ 2,404,779 $ 103,042 4.28 % Adjustments: PPP loans average balance and net fees(1) (179,240 ) (2,654 ) 5.89 (138,291 ) (6,270 ) 4.53 Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings — — — (22,951 ) (23 ) 0.10 Total interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects† $ 2,317,705 $ 23,599 4.05 % $ 2,243,537 $ 96,749 4.31 % Interest expense adjustment: PPP-related FHLB borrowings — — — (22,951 ) (57 ) 0.25 Net interest income $ 23,952 $ 89,982 Net interest margin(2) 3.82 % 3.74 % Net interest margin, FTE(3) 3.85 3.77 Net interest income, net of PPP effects† 21,298 83,746 Net interest margin, net of PPP effects†(4) 3.66 3.73 Net interest margin, FTE, net of PPP effects†(5) 3.70 3.77 Efficiency ratio(6) 59.82 58.86 Efficiency ratio, net of PPP effects†(7) 65.55 63.10

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (1) Interest earned consists of interest income of $470,000 and $1.4 million, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $2.2 million and $4.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 (2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation. (3) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation. (5) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (6) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (7) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, net of PPP-related deferred costs, by net interest income, net of PPP effects, plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

The Bank adopted the CECL standard (Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 or ASC 326) on January 1, 2020. The day one impact of adopting CECL resulted in an allowance increase of $4.5 million, or 28.1%, from December 31, 2019. There was no provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, compared to provision reversal of $300,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The provision expense recorded during the first half of 2020 resulted largely from additional qualitative factors, primarily derived from changes in national GDP, Texas unemployment rates and national industry related CRE trends, all of which were impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Other provision increases in the first half of 2020 resulted from detailed review of the loan portfolio and from discussions with borrowers about their financial hardships, if any, which led to downgrades of loans in loans and industries affected by the crisis to appropriate risk ratings given the expected impacts of COVID-19. Management believes the provisions made in both the first and second quarter, as a result of risk rating downgrades and qualitative factor adjustments in the CECL model, appropriately capture the current credit risks associated with COVID-19. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020, qualitative factor adjustments remained consistent because our CECL model assumes a lag in estimated losses as a result of economic declines caused by the virus. During the third quarter of 2020, loan balances declined in certain pooled segments that contain higher allowance allocation factors, resulting in a lower calculated allowance for credit losses and a reverse provision of $300,000. Furthermore, a new round of stimulus has been introduced (known as “PPP-2”), which is an indication that the economic effects of the pandemic may be longer lasting than initially predicted. It is possible that the economic effects of the pandemic could continue throughout and even beyond the 2021 year, and the long term economic impacts of COVID-19 and the response of governments and our customers are still unknown.

Noninterest income increased $1.8 million, or 37.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2020, to $6.4 million, compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the same quarter in 2019 was due primarily to an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million, or 159.4%, and an increase in merchant and debit card fees of $256,000, or 22.5%, from the same quarter of the prior year. The remaining increase resulted from a $163,000 increase in mortgage and warehouse fee income and a $70,000 increase on gains on sale of assets and ORE. These increases were partially offset by a $154,000, or 15.1%, decrease in service charges during the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the same quarter of 2019, due primarily to lower insufficient funds fees as consumers are transitioning to more digital spending methods.

Noninterest income decreased $237,000, or 3.6%, to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in merchant and debit card fees caused by the receipt of approx. $190,000 from an annual contract incentive payment from the debit card processor in the third quarter that was not present in the fourth quarter 2020, as well as a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $91,000, or 4.3%, during the fourth quarter. These were partially offset by an increase in service charges of $151,000, or 21.1%.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 12.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by an increase in employee compensation and benefits expense of $879,000, or 9.4%, to $10.2 million, from the same quarter of the prior year, as well as an increase in legal and professional fees of $357,000, or 58.4%. Additional increases were due to the effects of a $252,000, or 100%, increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees during the fourth quarter of 2020 due to FDIC assessment credits of $534,000 that were received and recognized during the prior year. Software and technology expense also increased $225,000, or 24.9%, as a result of new software and hardware investments to allow employees to securely work from home and to improve online deposit account opening. Occupancy expenses increased $98,000, or 3.9%, from the same quarter of the prior year and there was an increase in ATM and debit card expense of $89,000, or 19.5%, resulting from increased usage of ATM and debit cards during the period. The company’s efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 59.82%, compared to 64.47% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted to remove the effects of PPP-related transactions, the company’s efficiency ratio† for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 65.55%.

Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 8.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $18.2 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $772,000, or 8.2%, increase in employee compensation and benefits associated with the resumption of normal levels of employee bonus accruals through the end of the year, as well as a $394,000, or 68.6%, increase in legal and professional fees during the quarter resulting from recruiting costs and additional audit and legal fees. The company’s efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 59.82%, compared to 57.90% in the prior quarter. Adjusted to remove the effects of PPP-related transactions, the company’s efficiency ratio† for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 65.55% and for the third quarter of 2020 was 60.22%.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.74 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.66 billion at September 30, 2020 and $2.32 billion at December 31, 2019. Gross loans decreased 4.7%, or $91.8 million, to $1.87 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to loans of $1.96 billion at September 30, 2020. Gross loans increased 9.4%, or $160.4 million, from $1.71 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in gross loans during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 included outstanding PPP loan balances of $139.8 million, to 1,452 borrowers, as of December 31, 2020. Excluding the outstanding PPP balances as of December 31, 2020, gross loans increased $20.6 million, or 1.21%. The decrease in gross loans from the third quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2020 is primarily due to the $70.0 million, or 33.3%, decline in outstanding PPP loan balances in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the decrease in the balance of PPP loans, gross loans decreased by 1.1%, or $22.0 million, from the prior quarter.

Deposits increased by 2.8%, or $63.3 million, to $2.29 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020. Total deposits increased 16.8%, or $329.6 million, from $1.96 billion at December 31, 2019. Changes in deposits during these periods were heavily impacted by the deposit of PPP loan proceeds into demand accounts at the Bank, as well as apparent changes in depositor spending habits in these periods resulting from economic and other uncertainties due to COVID-19. Shareholders' equity totaled $272.6 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $266.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $261.6 million at December 31, 2019. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from an increase in net income of $10.0 million, offset by the purchase of treasury stock during the quarter of $2.8 million and the payment of dividends of $2.2 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.70% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.72% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The Bank’s nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans, three of which are Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank with combined book balances of $8.7 million as of December 31, 2020. These loans were internally identified as problem assets prior to COVID-19 and are properly reserved. Management continues to work toward a satisfactory resolution for these three loans. Excluding these partially guaranteed SBA loans, non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2020 would be 0.29% and, excluding PPP loans, would be 0.32%.

During the first and second quarters of 2020, the Bank provided financial relief to many of its customers due to the COVID-19 outbreak through either 3-month principal and interest (“P&I”) payment deferrals or through 6-month interest-only (“I/O”) deferrals. Under the initial deferral program, the Bank provided 3-month P&I deferrals on 658 loans with principal balances of $247.8 million and provided up to 6-month I/O deferrals on 336 loans with principal balances of $183.7 million. As of January 14, 2021, there are 16 loans totaling $50.4 million that remain under a deferral program. There are three loans with outstanding balances of $1.4 million that remain under their initial 6-month I/O deferral. There are 12 loans with principal balances of $46.6 million that have entered a subsequent interest-only deferral. There is one loan with a principal balance of $2.4 million that has entered a subsequent P&I deferral. We will continue to work with these borrowers, who are primarily in the hotel, restaurant and hospitality industries, to allow their businesses and payment sources to recover to normal levels.

The table below provides detail about the current I/O and P&I and deferral programs as of January 14, 2021:

As of January 14, 2021 $ in thousands ('000s) I/O Deferred P&I Deferred CRE - owner occupied $ 3,903 $ — CRE - non-owner occupied 2,403 2,425 Construction and development 679 — Commercial and industrial 51 — Subtotal - deferrals, excluding COVID higher risk industries $ 7,036 $ 2,425 COVID higher risk industries (excluded from segment subtotals above): Restaurant $ 3,984 $ — Hotel 36,979 — Subtotal - deferrals of COVID higher risk industries $ 40,963 $ — Total of all deferrals $ 47,999 $ 2,425 % of total loans, excluding PPP 2.8 % 0.1 %

Finally, management continues to closely monitor loans and concentrations in COVID-19 affected industries. Social distancing, stay-at-home orders and other measures as a result of the virus have particularly affected the restaurant, hospitality, retail commercial real estate (“CRE”) and energy sectors. Excluding SBA partially guaranteed (75%) loans, the Bank has direct exposure, through total loan commitments with weighted average loan-to-values (“LTV”), as of December 31, 2020, of $26.4 million with 60.5% weighted average LTV to restaurants, $56.1 million with 51.5% weighted average LTV to retail CRE and $67.0 million with 56.5% weighted average LTV to hotel/hospitality borrowers.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,836 $ 35,714 $ 35,490 $ 40,354 $ 39,907 Federal funds sold 218,825 101,300 104,375 81,250 45,246 Interest-bearing deposits 85,130 56,357 51,129 25,324 5,561 Total cash and cash equivalents 351,791 193,371 190,994 146,928 90,714 Securities available for sale 380,795 368,887 376,381 377,062 212,716 Securities held to maturity — — — — 155,458 Loans held for sale 5,542 9,148 7,194 4,024 2,368 Loans, net 1,831,737 1,921,234 1,919,201 1,696,861 1,690,794 Accrued interest receivable 9,834 8,361 11,864 8,148 9,151 Premises and equipment, net 55,212 55,468 55,251 54,496 53,431 Other real estate owned 404 310 402 605 603 Cash surrender value of life insurance 35,510 35,304 34,920 34,713 34,495 Core deposit intangible, net 2,999 3,213 3,426 3,639 3,853 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 34,848 35,228 35,402 32,348 32,701 Total assets $ 2,740,832 $ 2,662,684 $ 2,667,195 $ 2,390,984 $ 2,318,444 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 779,740 $ 776,364 $ 772,179 $ 528,817 $ 525,865 Interest-bearing 1,506,650 1,446,718 1,469,847 1,471,609 1,430,939 Total deposits 2,286,390 2,223,082 2,242,026 2,000,426 1,956,804 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,631 20,520 17,414 11,843 11,100 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,257 25,814 25,960 23,645 23,061 Line of credit 12,000 7,000 2,000 20,000 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 109,101 99,105 100,610 70,614 55,118 Subordinated debentures 19,810 20,310 20,310 10,810 10,810 Total liabilities 2,468,189 2,395,831 2,408,320 2,137,338 2,056,893 Total shareholders' equity 272,643 266,853 258,875 253,646 261,551 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,740,832 $ 2,662,684 $ 2,667,195 $ 2,390,984 $ 2,318,444

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 26,253 $ 24,956 $ 26,581 $ 25,252 $ 25,848 Interest expense 2,301 2,677 3,399 4,683 5,354 Net interest income 23,952 22,279 23,182 20,569 20,494 Provision for credit losses — (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,952 22,579 11,082 19,169 20,494 Noninterest income 6,426 6,663 4,987 4,961 4,674 Noninterest expense 18,173 16,758 15,184 16,407 16,226 Income before income taxes 12,205 12,484 885 7,723 8,942 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,290 2,350 (190 ) 1,445 1,573 Net earnings $ 9,915 $ 10,134 $ 1,075 $ 6,278 $ 7,369 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 Earnings per common share, diluted(1) 0.90 0.92 0.10 0.55 0.63 Cash dividends per common share 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.18 Book value per common share - end of quarter 24.93 24.29 23.50 22.79 22.65 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(2) 21.72 21.07 20.27 19.58 19.53 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 10,935,415 10,988,239 11,013,804 11,128,556 11,547,443 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 10,966,504 11,012,060 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,533,849 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 11,014,149 11,012,060 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,621,887 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.48 % 1.53 % 0.16 % 1.09 % 1.25 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.53 15.21 1.67 9.94 11.24 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3) 3.85 3.61 3.78 3.87 3.77 Efficiency ratio(4) 59.82 57.90 53.90 64.27 64.47

(1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020 had an anti-dilutive effect on each respective quarter end's weighted-average common shares outstanding; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for those periods. The diluted EPS for those quarters has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP. There was not an anti-dilutive effect for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. (2) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (3) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 INCOME STATEMENTS Interest income $ 103,042 $ 102,561 Interest expense 13,060 23,691 Net interest income 89,982 78,870 Provision for loan losses 13,200 1,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 76,782 77,620 Noninterest income 23,037 16,973 Noninterest expense 66,522 62,536 Income before income taxes 33,297 32,057 Income tax provision 5,895 5,778 Net earnings $ 27,402 $ 26,279 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 2.47 $ 2.26 Earnings per common share, diluted(1) 2.47 2.26 Cash dividends per common share 0.78 0.70 Book value per common share - end of period 24.93 22.65 Common shares outstanding - end of period 10,935,415 11,547,443 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,108,564 11,638,897 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 11,108,564 11,705,099 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.07 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 10.39 10.37 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2) 3.77 3.69 Efficiency ratio(3) 58.86 65.23

(1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock during the year ended December 31, 2020 had a net anti-dilutive effect on the weighted-average common shares outstanding; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding. The diluted EPS has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP. (2) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 445,771 $ 531,152 $ 522,248 $ 297,163 $ 279,583 Real estate: Construction and development 270,407 269,101 265,982 263,973 280,498 Commercial real estate 594,216 602,664 606,061 584,883 567,360 Farmland 78,508 80,197 77,625 78,635 57,476 1-4 family residential 389,096 385,783 383,590 400,605 412,166 Multi-family residential 21,701 19,499 29,692 20,430 37,379 Consumer 51,044 52,855 52,986 52,996 53,245 Agricultural 15,734 17,004 18,981 19,314 18,359 Overdrafts 342 379 275 354 329 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,866,819 $ 1,958,634 $ 1,957,440 $ 1,718,353 $ 1,706,395 Quarter Ended 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period(3) $ 33,757 $ 34,119 $ 21,948 $ 20,750 $ 16,394 Loans charged-off (159 ) (101 ) (59 ) (224 ) (221 ) Recoveries 21 39 130 22 29 Provision for loan loss expense — (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — Balance at end of period $ 33,619 $ 33,757 $ 34,119 $ 21,948 $ 16,202 Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans 1.80 % 1.72 % 1.74 % 1.28 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 264.6 245.0 235.6 135.2 143.9 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized) 0.03 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.05 0.04 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans(4) $ 12,705 $ 13,780 $ 14,480 $ 16,232 $ 11,262 Other real estate owned 404 310 402 605 603 Repossessed assets owned 6 3 38 292 392 Total non-performing assets $ 13,115 $ 14,093 $ 14,920 $ 17,129 $ 12,257 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.76 % 1.00 % 0.72 % Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2) 0.76 0.81 0.85 1.00 0.72 Total assets 0.48 0.53 0.56 0.72 0.53 TDR loans - nonaccrual $ 90 $ 92 $ 95 $ 97 $ 101 TDR loans - accruing 9,626 7,891 7,216 7,220 7,240

(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $5.5 million, $9.1 million, $7.2 million, $4.0 million, and $2.4 million as of December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan (fees) costs of $(1.5) million, $(3.6) million, $(4.1) million, $456,000, and $601,000 as of December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) The balance at the beginning of the period ended March 31, 2020 includes a $4.5 million impact of adopting ASC 326. (4) TDR loans - nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans, which are a component of nonperforming loans.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarter Ended 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 868 $ 717 $ 571 $ 908 $ 1,022 Net realized gain on sale of loans 2,023 2,114 1,508 1,189 780 Fiduciary and custodial income 513 511 474 514 455 Bank-owned life insurance income 205 208 207 218 214 Merchant and debit card fees 1,396 1,654 1,334 1,131 1,140 Loan processing fee income 167 181 130 150 157 Other noninterest income 1,254 1,278 763 851 906 Total noninterest income $ 6,426 $ 6,663 $ 4,987 $ 4,961 $ 4,674 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 10,211 $ 9,439 $ 8,077 $ 9,466 $ 9,332 Occupancy expenses 2,596 2,597 2,550 2,477 2,498 Legal and professional fees 968 574 589 519 611 Software and technology 1,127 1,093 945 939 902 Amortization 340 338 338 333 338 Director and committee fees 251 211 165 219 188 Advertising and promotions 356 301 408 433 523 ATM and debit card expense 545 509 479 418 456 Telecommunication expense 244 231 209 180 168 FDIC insurance assessment fees 252 252 122 195 — Other noninterest expense 1,283 1,213 1,302 1,228 1,210 Total noninterest expense $ 18,173 $ 16,758 $ 15,184 $ 16,407 $ 16,226

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,937,556 $ 23,998 4.93 % $ 1,727,866 $ 23,159 5.32 % Securities available for sale 374,362 2,087 2.22 225,002 1,343 2.37 Securities held to maturity — — — 156,263 989 2.51 Nonmarketable equity securities 9,617 106 4.38 9,078 169 7.39 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 175,410 62 0.14 44,962 188 1.66 Total interest-earning assets 2,496,945 26,253 4.18 2,163,171 25,848 4.74 Allowance for loan losses (33,712 ) (16,312 ) Noninterest-earning assets 196,492 194,907 Total assets $ 2,659,725 $ 2,341,766 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,469,890 $ 1,878 0.51 % $ 1,450,592 $ 4,930 1.35 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 66,331 124 0.74 45,614 263 2.29 Line of credit 10,696 94 3.50 — — — Subordinated debentures 19,989 191 3.80 11,305 154 5.40 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,902 14 0.27 11,469 7 0.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,587,808 2,301 0.58 1,518,980 5,354 1.40 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 772,422 532,965 Accrued interest and other liabilities 28,098 29,661 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 800,520 562,626 Shareholders’ equity 271,397 260,160 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,659,725 $ 2,341,766 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.60 % 3.34 % Net interest income $ 23,952 $ 20,494 Net interest margin(3) 3.82 % 3.77 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.85 % 3.77 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $5.8 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For The Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,872,914 $ 93,335 4.98 % $ 1,689,108 $ 90,980 5.39 % Securities available for sale 338,510 7,798 2.30 229,351 5,715 2.49 Securities held to maturity 35,935 956 2.66 159,104 4,031 2.53 Nonmarketable equity securities 10,761 439 4.08 11,343 640 5.64 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 146,659 514 0.35 53,783 1,195 2.22 Total interest-earning assets 2,404,779 103,042 4.28 2,142,689 102,561 4.79 Allowance for credit losses (29,100 ) (15,692 ) Noninterest-earning assets 195,324 191,942 Total assets $ 2,571,003 $ 2,318,939 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,468,353 $ 11,624 0.79 % $ 1,460,215 $ 21,611 1.48 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 75,940 470 0.62 58,070 1,389 2.39 Line of credit 6,727 213 3.17 — — — Subordinated debentures 17,198 702 4.08 11,905 655 5.50 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,115 51 0.28 10,901 36 0.33 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,586,333 13,060 0.82 1,541,091 23,691 1.54 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 696,454 500,895 Accrued interest and other liabilities 24,450 23,430 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 720,904 524,325 Shareholders’ equity 263,766 253,523 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,571,003 $ 2,318,939 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.46 % 3.25 % Net interest income $ 89,982 $ 78,870 Net interest margin(3) 3.74 % 3.68 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.77 % 3.69 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $6.0 million and $2.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Tangible Book Value per Common Share As of 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Total shareholders’ equity $ 272,643 $ 266,853 $ 258,875 $ 253,646 $ 261,551 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (2,999 ) (3,213 ) (3,426 ) (3,639 ) (3,853 ) Total tangible common equity $ 237,484 $ 231,480 $ 223,289 $ 217,847 $ 225,538 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1) 10,935,415 10,988,239 11,013,804 11,128,556 11,547,443 Book value per common share $ 24.93 $ 24.29 $ 23.50 $ 22.79 $ 22.65 Tangible book value per common share 21.72 21.07 20.27 19.58 19.53 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Common Share Quarter Ended 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Net earnings $ 9,915 $ 10,134 $ 1,075 $ 6,278 $ 7,369 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses — (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — Income tax provision (benefit) 2,290 2,350 (190 ) 1,445 1,573 PPP loans, including fees (2,654 ) (1,076 ) (2,540 ) — — Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings — 3 31 — — Net core earnings $ 9,551 $ 11,111 $ 10,476 $ 9,123 $ 8,942 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 10,966,504 11,012,060 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,533,849 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 Net core earnings per common share, basic 0.87 1.01 0.95 0.80 0.78

Net Core Earnings to Average Assets, as Adjusted, and Average Equity Quarter Ended 2020 2019 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Net core earnings $ 9,551 $ 11,111 $ 10,476 $ 9,123 $ 8,942 Total average assets $ 2,659,725 $ 2,639,335 $ 2,657,609 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 Adjustments: PPP loan average balance (179,240 ) (209,506 ) (163,184 ) — — Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings — (8,152 ) (84,066 ) — — Total average assets, adjusted $ 2,480,485 $ 2,421,677 $ 2,410,359 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized) 1.53 1.83 1.75 1.58 1.51 Total average equity $ 271,397 $ 265,027 $ 258,225 $ 251,159 $ 260,160 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized) 14.00 16.68 16.32 14.61 13.64