Gatos Silver Continues to Successfully Expand Operations at Cerro Los Gatos In 2020

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a 2020 Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) operating update encompassing its final commissioning phase and inaugural full year of production.

Q4 and 2020 Production

During 2020, the CLG mine achieved steady improvement in its mining rates reaching 2,324 tonnes/day of production by year-end despite a Mexican government emergency health declaration and mandated temporary suspension in April and May. While CLG was able to adopt effective COVID-19 prevention protocols, mining activities were suspended until sufficient testing capabilities were implemented for the large mining labor complement. Mining activities resumed in early June 2020 and daily production progressively increased with COVID-19 prevention protocols fully implemented (see Figure 1).

Mine development was not impacted by the temporary suspension and has consistently exceeded plan since the initial commissioning of CLG. By the end of 2020, the mine had achieved just under 16,000 meters of development in the NW and Central Zones, providing ample ore access to maintain mining rates (see Figure 2 and Figure 3).

The CLG processing facility is highly automated and recommissioned quickly following the COVID-19 temporary suspension. Prior to the suspension, the processing facility had already demonstrated an ability to achieve its 2,500 tonne/day design processing rate. Post suspension, the plant throughput was controlled to match production from the mine. During 2020, the processing team focused on achieving high-quality concentrate and by year-end, average metal recoveries exceeded plan for the four payable metals (see Figure 4).

During 2020, CLG produced 4.2 million silver ounces in concentrate, 34.2 million zinc pounds in zinc concentrate, 27.4 million lead pounds in lead concentrate and 4.9 thousand gold ounces in lead concentrate.

Exploration

In December 2020, Gatos Silver and its Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”) partner, Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (“Dowa”), commenced a 27,000-meter exploration program to convert CLG’s established 3.2 million tonnes of inferred resources to the measured and indicated category and to discover additional resources along the northwest and southeast extensions of the CLG deposit. The LGJV also intends to reactivate Los Gatos District exploration in early 2021, starting with the Esther resource located four kilometers from CLG.