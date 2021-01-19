 

Labcorp Appoints Dr. Deborah Ann Sesok-Pizzini as Chief Medical Officer, Labcorp Diagnostics

Labcorp, (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, announced today that Dr. Deborah Ann Sesok-Pizzini has been appointed Chief Medical Officer of Labcorp Diagnostics, following the retirement of Dr. Dot Adcock in April 2021. Dr. Sesok-Pizzini assumed the role starting on January 11, 2021.

Dr. Sesok-Pizzini joins Labcorp with over two decades of experience in healthcare. Prior to joining Labcorp, she held multiple appointments with The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, including Patient Safety Officer, Chief of the Division of Transfusion Medicine and Vice-Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. She was also a professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sesok-Pizzini to Labcorp,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics. “Her significant contributions to scientific communities and research, along with her esteemed career in healthcare and pathology, will provide invaluable expertise and insight to our leadership team. We are also extremely grateful to Dr. Dot Adcock for her dedication and years of stellar service to Labcorp and wish her the best in retirement.”

Dr. Sesok-Pizzini holds her doctorate from Pennsylvania State University and a MBA from Villanova University. She belongs to an extensive list of professional and scientific organizations and has authored dozens of articles, abstracts and publications related to her research.

“I am excited to be joining Labcorp Diagnostics and look forward to helping further the mission to improve health and improve lives,” said Dr. Sesok-Pizzini. “My top priority has always been the patient. I hope to use my experiences and education to provide insights that can be used to enhance the patient experience, enable health provider decisions and develop innovative testing solutions.”

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and save lives. With over 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $11.5 billion in FY2019. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

