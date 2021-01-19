Nexa Meets 2020 Production, Exceeds Sales Guidance and Provides 2020 Operational Results and 2021-2023 Guidance

Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources” or “Nexa” or the “Company”) (NYSE and TSX: NEXA) is pleased to announce operational results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and provide its production and metal sales guidance for the three-year period 2021-2023. The Company is also providing cash cost, capital expenditures and other operating expenses guidance for 2021. The figures contained in this report are considered preliminary and are unaudited. The financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 will be published on Thursday, February 11, 2021 (after trading hours).

2020 Operational Highlights: