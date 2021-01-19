 

Rockwell Automation Completes the Acquisition of Fiix Inc., Cloud Software Company for Leading Edge Maintenance Solutions

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has completed the acquisition of Fiix Inc., an AI-enabled computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Fiix’s cloud-native software helps companies to schedule, organize and track equipment maintenance. It connects seamlessly to business systems and drives data-driven decisions. The addition of Fiix advances Rockwell Automation’s software strategy and enhances capabilities in the company’s Lifecycle Services business, which provides a full range of industrial automation services to help customers maximize the value of their production assets, systems, plants, and processes. Additionally, it underscores Rockwell Automation’s focus on helping customers be more sustainable. Through a CMMS, businesses can operate more efficiently by reducing waste and energy use.

Fiix will be reported as part of Rockwell Automation’s Software & Control operating segment.

Rockwell announced its intent to acquire Fiix in November 2020 and the transaction closed in December 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

