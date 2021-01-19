 

DENSO and Aeva Collaborate to Bring FMCW 4D LiDAR to Mass Vehicle Market

Aeva Inc. (“Aeva”), a leader in next generation sensing and perception systems, today announced a collaboration with DENSO, a leading global mobility supplier of advanced automotive technology for major automakers, to bring Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology to the mass vehicle market.

Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology is the only viable Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology to enable automated driving for series production. Built from the ground up on proprietary silicon photonics technology, Aeva’s 4D LiDAR combines instant velocity measurement for each pixel, long range at high resolution, immunity to other LiDAR or sunlight interference, and scalability at industry leading costs on proven semiconductor processes.

“DENSO is a leader in commercializing advanced technologies at affordable costs and our collaboration is further evidence that Aeva’s 4D LiDAR provides what we believe will be an unparalleled combination of superior performance and scalability,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “We’re excited to work alongside DENSO to bring Aeva’s 4D LiDAR to global OEMs looking to implement automated driving across their vehicle programs at scale.”

“Aeva’s FMCW 4D LiDAR solution addresses the missing link for perception in automated driving and advanced driver-assistance systems, with its unique ability to meet the stringent automotive performance and safety requirements,” said Kazuma Natsume, Director of AD & ADAS Engineering Div. 2 at DENSO. “We look forward to collaborating with Aeva to further develop FMCW LiDAR, bring it to the mass market and create a society free from traffic accidents.”

Aeva is engaged with 30 of the top OEM and automotive industry players in the advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving industries, has received strategic investments from Porsche SE, the majority shareholder of VW Group, and has relationships with some of the largest Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

Aeva remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination agreement with InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (NYSE: IPV), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, in the first quarter of 2021. The business combination is expected to provide up to $563M in gross proceeds. The combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol, “AEVA”.

Disclaimer

