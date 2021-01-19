Equity Commonwealth Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred share distributions, which is as follows:
Common Stock (CUSIP No. 294628102)
|
Record Date
Payment
Date
Total
Distribution
per Share
2020 Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends
2020 Total
Capital Gain
Distribution1
2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain2
2020 Section
199A
Dividends3
10/1/20
10/20/20
$3.50
$ 0.005321
$3.494679
$ 0.603784
$ 0.005321
Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 294628201)
|
Record Date
|
Payment
|
Total
|
2020 Taxable
|
2020 Total
|
2020
|
2020 Section
|
1/30/2020
|
2/18/20
|
$ 0.406250
|
$ 0.000617
|
$ 0.405633
|
$ 0.070082
|
$ 0.000617
|
4/29/20
|
5/15/20
|
$ 0.406250
|
$ 0.000618
|
$ 0.405632
|
$ 0.070082
|
$ 0.000618
|
7/29/20
|
8/17/20
|
$ 0.406250
|
$ 0.000617
|
$ 0.405633
