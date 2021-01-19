 

Equity Commonwealth Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

19.01.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred share distributions, which is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 294628102)

Record Date

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

2020 Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends

2020 Total
Capital Gain
Distribution1

2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain2

2020 Section
199A
Dividends3

10/1/20

10/20/20

$3.50

$ 0.005321

$3.494679

$ 0.603784

$ 0.005321

Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 294628201)

Record Date

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

2020 Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends

2020 Total
Capital Gain
Distribution1

2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain2

2020 Section
199A
Dividends3

1/30/2020

2/18/20

$ 0.406250

$ 0.000617

$ 0.405633

$ 0.070082

$ 0.000617

4/29/20

5/15/20

$ 0.406250

$ 0.000618

$ 0.405632

$ 0.070082

$ 0.000618

7/29/20

8/17/20

$ 0.406250

$ 0.000617

$ 0.405633

