Urban Edge Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividend Distributions

The federal income tax characteristics of the 2020 distributions paid with respect to Urban Edge Properties common stock (CUSIP #91704F104) are as follows:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today the tax treatment of the 2020 dividend distributions on shares of its common stock.

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Amount

per share Ordinary Taxable

Income Long Term

Capital Gains Return of

Capital

3/16/2020 3/31/2020 $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 $0.00

12/31/2020 1/19/2021 $0.46 $0.46 $0.00 $0.00

2020 Totals $0.68 $0.68 $0.00 $0.00

The fourth quarter 2020 dividend paid by the Company on January 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020, was treated as paid in 2020 for income tax purposes. All 2020 taxable ordinary dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of Urban Edge’s 2020 dividends.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 79 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005223/en/