 

JetBlue Appoints Monte Ford to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Monte Ford to its board of directors. The independent director appointment is effective immediately, following approval by the company’s board of directors.

Ford joins JetBlue's board with technology expertise gained from a career spanning almost four decades. He is currently the principal partner at the CIO Strategy Exchange, an organization of the top 50 sitting Chief Information Officers in business. In a previous role, he served as senior vice president and chief information officer of American Airlines.

“Monte's impressive achievements throughout his career are a testament to his skills as an innovator and thought-leader, and we look forward to benefiting from his knowledge,” said Peter Boneparth, chair of the JetBlue board. “As we emerge from the impact of coronavirus, Monte's technology background will be invaluable as we build an even stronger JetBlue for our customers, crewmembers, and shareholders.”

“Since our first flight, JetBlue has set out to redefine air travel by adopting a unique approach to customer service, product, and technology," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "Innovation is in our DNA, and I'm so pleased to welcome Monte to the board where his tech expertise and airline knowledge will help us as we continue our mission to inspire humanity and bring our low fares and high value to all."

The appointment of Ford brings JetBlue’s board of directors to 11 members, 10 of whom are independent.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Appoints Monte Ford to Board of Directors JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Monte Ford to its board of directors. The independent director appointment is effective immediately, following approval by the company’s board of directors. Ford joins JetBlue's board with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Logitech’s Q3 Sales Grow 85%, Operating Income Triples
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
JetBlue Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
12.01.21
JetBlue and American Airlines Advance Strategic Alliance Following Regulatory Review
12.01.21
JetBlue Introduces Its New Airbus A220-300 with Stunning Design Features and Industry-Leading Onboard Customer Experience
31.12.20
JetBlue Will Ring in the New Year with Its New Airbus A220-300 Aircraft

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.04.20
2
JetBlue Provides Update Related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act [Ap