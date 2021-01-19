JetBlue Appoints Monte Ford to Board of Directors

Ford joins JetBlue's board with technology expertise gained from a career spanning almost four decades. He is currently the principal partner at the CIO Strategy Exchange, an organization of the top 50 sitting Chief Information Officers in business. In a previous role, he served as senior vice president and chief information officer of American Airlines.

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Monte Ford to its board of directors. The independent director appointment is effective immediately, following approval by the company’s board of directors.

“Monte's impressive achievements throughout his career are a testament to his skills as an innovator and thought-leader, and we look forward to benefiting from his knowledge,” said Peter Boneparth, chair of the JetBlue board. “As we emerge from the impact of coronavirus, Monte's technology background will be invaluable as we build an even stronger JetBlue for our customers, crewmembers, and shareholders.”

“Since our first flight, JetBlue has set out to redefine air travel by adopting a unique approach to customer service, product, and technology," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "Innovation is in our DNA, and I'm so pleased to welcome Monte to the board where his tech expertise and airline knowledge will help us as we continue our mission to inspire humanity and bring our low fares and high value to all."

The appointment of Ford brings JetBlue’s board of directors to 11 members, 10 of whom are independent.

