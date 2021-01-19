Cleveland-Cliffs Donates $1 Million to Address Food Insecurity in Over 35 Communities Across North America

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its philanthropic organization, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, has made several commitments totaling more than $1 million in cash contributions to several food distribution organizations in the local communities where the Company operates throughout the United States and Canada. The Foundation plans to distribute the majority of its funding immediately.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We sadly recognize that, throughout the United States and Canada, millions of households are experiencing food insecurity amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As a direct consequence, local food banks are being challenged to respond to the needs of a growing number of their fellow citizens. As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in many of the communities where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has a role to play in supporting these food banks. We are helping our neighbors facing hunger, and we encourage other employers to step up and tackle the issue of hunger by also supporting local food banks.”