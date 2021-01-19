Passage Bio to Host First of a Series of 2021 Virtual R&D Events on January 25

The first event will focus on Passage Bio’s lead investigational therapy PBGM01 and its disease target, infantile GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1). Presenters for the event are:

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced it will host a series of virtual Research & Development events in 2021, with the first one scheduled for Monday, January 25, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., chief executive officer, who will present an overview of the Passage Bio pipeline and the GM1 disease and patient experience.

James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific advisor at Passage Bio and director of the Gene Therapy Program (GTP) at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and Christian Hinderer, M.D., Ph.D., senior research director at GTP at Penn, who will review pre-clinical data supporting the clinical development of Passage Bio's PBGM01, as well as the scientific rationale for intra-cisterna magna delivery of the gene therapy.

Gary Romano, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, who will discuss the design for Imagine1, the PBGM01 global clinical program, as well as preliminary expectations for the trial.



To register for the live event, please use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/359/39687

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com and will remain active for 30 days.

About GM1

GM1, a rare monogenic lysosomal storage disease, is caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme beta -galactosidase (β-gal). Reduced β-gal activity results in the accumulation of toxic levels of GM1 in neurons throughout the brain, causing rapidly progressive neurodegeneration. GM1 manifests with hypotonia (reduced muscle tone), progressive CNS dysfunction, and rapid developmental regression. Life expectancy for infants with GM1 is two to four years, and infantile GM1 represents approximately 60 percent of the global GM1 incidence of 0.5 to 1 in 100,000 live births.