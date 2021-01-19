 

Wes Pringle to Join Onex as Head of Portfolio Operations for Onex Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced the appointment of Wes Pringle as Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Operations for Onex Partners, Onex’ private equity strategy focused on mid- to large-cap companies in North America and Europe.

In this new position, Mr. Pringle will oversee implementation, monitoring and measurement and assist with the delivery of key value creation processes and initiatives across the portfolio and will also play an integral role in the identification and due diligence of new investment and operational improvement opportunities in Onex Partners’ portfolio. He will be a member of the Onex Partners Investment Committee, ensuring complete integration with the broader team.

“Wes has repeatedly proven his ability to create value within businesses and has the skills and experience to significantly develop and advance our growing operations team,” said Bobby Le Blanc, President of Onex and Head of Onex Partners. “Strong operations acumen and effective execution are differentiating factors in private equity investing and Wes will play an important role in the continued success of Onex Partners.”

Mr. Pringle is joining Onex from Fortive, where he is the Senior Vice President responsible for Fortive’s Intelligent Operating Solutions segment, which offers a suite of technology and software that monitor and ensure safe and uninterrupted operations for critical industrial infrastructure and assets. Previously, he was President of Fluke, a subsidiary operating company of Fortive. During his time with Fortive, Mr. Pringle has had significant merger and acquisition experience. Earlier in his career, he advanced through a series of sales, marketing and general management roles at Whirlpool Corporation, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson, creating value in well-known brands such as Maytag, KitchenAid, Neosporin, Band-Aid and Listerine.

“Diversity of perspective and emphasis on critical and strategic analysis as well as seamless execution will be the key drivers as we continue to build out the Onex Partners operations team,” said Mr. Pringle. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to join an entrepreneurial team with a strong track record that shares my commitment to consistently differentiated operational performance.”

