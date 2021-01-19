 

Newcore Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares commenced trading today on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol "NCAUF".

Luke Alexander, President & CEO of Newcore stated, "We are extremely pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX. This is an important step to strengthen accessibility to U.S. investors, while continuing to improve our liquidity and global visibility to the benefit of all investors. We have substantially increased our shareholder base in the last several months as we aggressively advance drilling and exploration of our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana, and we believe this additional milestone is an important step in continuing to grow Newcore’s shareholder base and trading liquidity."

The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications. Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Newcore Gold Corp.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer 1. The Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold at 0.72 g/t 2. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross’ Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

