Newcore Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares commenced trading today on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol "NCAUF".



Luke Alexander, President & CEO of Newcore stated, "We are extremely pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX. This is an important step to strengthen accessibility to U.S. investors, while continuing to improve our liquidity and global visibility to the benefit of all investors. We have substantially increased our shareholder base in the last several months as we aggressively advance drilling and exploration of our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana, and we believe this additional milestone is an important step in continuing to grow Newcore’s shareholder base and trading liquidity."