 

Precision BioSciences Announces FDA Accepts IND for PBCAR19B, a Next-Generation, Stealth Cell, CD19 Allogeneic CAR T Candidate for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Phase 1 clinical trial of PBCAR19B for patients with relapsed/refractory NHL expected to begin by mid-2021

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its wholly proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PBCAR19B, a next-generation, stealth cell, CD19 product candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL).

“We are pleased to receive IND clearance for PBCAR19B, which has shown in preclinical studies, to delay both T cell and natural killer cell-mediated allogeneic rejection,” said Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer of Precision BioSciences. “We believe that the ability to reduce rejection by both cell types holds potential for improved persistence of allogeneic CAR T cells and that, by bringing PBCAR19B into the clinic while continuing to develop our lead allogenic candidate PBCAR0191, we have two opportunities to achieve our goal of producing deep and durable clinical responses.”

The Phase 1 study will be a non-randomized, open-label, single-dose, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study deigned to evaluate the safety and clinical activity of PBCAR19B at increasing flat dose levels (2.7 x 108 - 8.1 x 108 CAR T cells) in patients with R/R NHL. The primary objective of the study is to identify the maximum tolerated dose and any dose-limiting toxicities.

About PBCAR19B
PBCAR19B is a next-generation, stealth cell candidate for patients with CD19-positive malignancies such as relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. PBCAR19B is designed to improve the persistence of allogeneic CAR T cells following infusion by preventing rejection by T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. In addition to the CAR gene, the stealth vector carries a short hairpin RNA (shRNA) that suppresses expression of beta-2 microglobulin (B2M), a component of Class 1 major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules found on the cell surface. Reducing or knocking down Class 1 expression on allogeneic CAR T cells has been shown to reduce CAR T cell killing by cytotoxic T cells. The stealth vector also carries a HLA-E gene intended to prevent rejection of CAR T cells by NK cells that can be stimulated as a result of reduced MHC molecule expression on the cell surface.

Seite 1 von 3
Precision BioSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences Announces FDA Accepts IND for PBCAR19B, a Next-Generation, Stealth Cell, CD19 Allogeneic CAR T Candidate for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Phase 1 clinical trial of PBCAR19B for patients with relapsed/refractory NHL expected to begin by mid-2021DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
GameSquare Esports Announces Jan Neumeister, Formerly at FaZe Clan and Manchester City Football ...
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Precision BioSciences Announces Closing of In Vivo Gene Editing Collaboration and License Agreement with Eli Lilly and Company
04.01.21
Precision BioSciences to Present at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
7
Precision BioSciences (DTIL) - Genome Editing