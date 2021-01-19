Precision BioSciences Announces FDA Accepts IND for PBCAR19B, a Next-Generation, Stealth Cell, CD19 Allogeneic CAR T Candidate for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Phase 1 clinical trial of PBCAR19B for patients with relapsed/refractory NHL expected to begin by mid-2021

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its wholly proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PBCAR19B, a next-generation, stealth cell, CD19 product candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL).



“We are pleased to receive IND clearance for PBCAR19B, which has shown in preclinical studies, to delay both T cell and natural killer cell-mediated allogeneic rejection,” said Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer of Precision BioSciences. “We believe that the ability to reduce rejection by both cell types holds potential for improved persistence of allogeneic CAR T cells and that, by bringing PBCAR19B into the clinic while continuing to develop our lead allogenic candidate PBCAR0191, we have two opportunities to achieve our goal of producing deep and durable clinical responses.”