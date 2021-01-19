Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that the Company’s minimum bid price deficiency has been cured, and that the Company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Accordingly, the scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel to appeal the previous determination of non-compliance has been cancelled, and shares of the Company’s Class A common stock will continue to be listed and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “HSDT.”

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for de novo classification and clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Jack Powell

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “look forward,” “will,” “committed to,” “goal,” “expect,” “remain,” “hope” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s ability to remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company’s regulatory development plans for the PoNS device, and potential regulatory clearance of the PoNS device, including expected timing for the FDA to resume its review of our request for de novo classification and clearance and expected timing for receipt of the FDA’s decision on such request.