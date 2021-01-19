Chiasma Announces Hiring of John Doyle as Chief Financial Officer

“It is my pleasure to welcome John to Chiasma, and I believe he will make an immediate impact as we continue to execute on our U.S. commercial launch of MYCAPSSA,” stated Raj Kannan, chief executive officer of Chiasma. “John brings an established track record of leadership and success, and I look forward to working with him in realizing the full potential of Chiasma.”

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent phased launch of MYCAPSSA as the first oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, today announced the hiring of John Doyle as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective today. As previously reported, Mark Fitzpatrick, Chiasma’s current President and Principal Financial Officer, will remain with the company in a consulting role through June 30, 2021 to help facilitate a transition of responsibilities to Mr. Doyle. Prior to joining Chiasma, Mr. Doyle served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Verastem, Inc.

“I would also like to thank Mark Fitzpatrick for his dedicated service to Chiasma since joining the company in 2015. Mark has served in a variety of leadership roles, including as Chief Executive Officer, and his many significant contributions have enabled our potential future success. On behalf of the entire Chiasma team, I wish Mark the very best in his future endeavors,” Mr. Kannan added.

“I was attracted to Chiasma because of the company’s unwavering commitment to bring MYCAPSSA to patients in the U.S. and globally, potentially improving the lives of patients suffering from acromegaly,” stated Mr. Doyle. “As an early commercial-stage company, I cannot think of a more exciting time to join the Chiasma team, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s commercial and financial goals.”

Mr. Doyle joins Chiasma from Verastem, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, where he most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Prior to joining Verastem in February 2018, he served as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at SimpliVity Corp., a software company that was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprises in February 2017. Before that, Mr. Doyle was Director of Business Unit Financial Planning & Analysis, Early Phase Division, at PAREXEL, a publicly traded pharmaceutical contract research organization. Earlier in his career, he served in increasingly senior financial planning and analysis roles at Hologic, Inc., a publicly traded provider of medical diagnostic, surgical and imaging products. Mr. Doyle holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Massachusetts.