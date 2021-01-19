Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business

Hydrogen Pioneer with 30-years Experience Tasked with Executing on Plug Power’s Green Hydrogen Strategy to Scale Business

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc . (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen, hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, is pleased to announce that Ole Hoefelmann is joining the Company as General Manager of its electrolyzer business. As general manager (GM), Mr. Hoefelmann will be responsible for the sales, product management, product development and business strategy of Plug Power’s PEM-electrolyzer offering. His executive experience and industry knowledge adds to Plug Power’s management team, further positioning Plug Power to scale the business.



Mr. Hoefelmann is an expert voice in the global hydrogen economy. His career includes an impressive 30-year tenure at Air Liquide S.A., with extensive international experience spanning the US, Korea, France, Spain, Portugal, and Germany. He notably served as CEO for Air Liquide in Iberia, COO Industrial Customers US, Chairman of Air Liquide Advanced Materials, CEO Advanced Technologies US, Vice President Hydrogen Energy Americas, and most recently Vice President Markets, Strategy, Innovation, Strategic Accounts, and Communication for the World Business Line Industrial Merchant.

In these roles, Mr. Hoefelmann led almost 3,000 employees, developed commercialization strategies to scale hydrogen fuel production from small to high-volume manufacturing, influenced safety education and protocol, and accelerated growth in new markets, including transportation. In fact, Mr. Hoefelmann created the Hydrogen Energy Americas organization with the purpose of developing a strong presence in the fuel cell energy transportation sector, resulting in Air Liquide announcing a hydrogen refueling network in collaboration with Toyota in the Northeast US. Additionally, the organization enabled the expansion of Air Liquide’s Hydrogen Fueling Network in California, highlighted by the investment in low carbon hydrogen production and distribution in Nevada.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ole to the Plug Power team to run our electrolyzer business,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Ole brings three decades of hydrogen knowledge to Plug Power and his experience and leadership is crucial in our efforts to scale our green hydrogen and electrolyzer offering. His work has influenced every segment of the global economy we are thriving in today. Ole is joining Plug Power at one of the most exciting times as we rapidly scale our green hydrogen business.”