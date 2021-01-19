 

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data From Clinical Studies Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of VP-102 in Molluscum and External Genital Warts at the 2021 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

- In new post hoc analyses of the Phase 3 molluscum trials segmenting molluscum lesions by body region and study visit, the percentage of participants with complete clearance of all baseline and new molluscum lesions was statistically significantly higher in the VP-102 group than vehicle across all body regions, beginning at earlier timepoints and continuing through the end of study visit (Day 84)

- In the Phase 2 CARE-1 study of VP-102 in external genital warts, treatment with VP-102 resulted in a statistically significantly higher complete clearance rate of all EGW compared to vehicle at Visit 4 (Day 63) and at the End of Treatment Visit (Day 84) regardless of drug exposure duration (6 or 24 hours)

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced the presentation of positive data from post-hoc pooled analyses of the pivotal Phase 3 CAMP trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of VP-102, Verrica’s lead product candidate, in molluscum contagiosum (molluscum) in specific body regions at each visit. The data were presented in poster format online for the 2021 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference.

“We are pleased to present further positive data supporting VP-102 as a potentially safe and efficacious treatment for molluscum,” said Gary Goldenberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Verrica. “VP-102, our lead candidate, continues to demonstrate positive results as we advance development of the program in molluscum, external genital warts and common warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology.”

Results showed that VP-102-treated participants with lesions in the upper extremities, head/neck, back/buttocks, and chest/abdomen at baseline showed statistically significantly higher rates of complete clearance in those regions compared to vehicle beginning after the first treatment (Visit 2; Day 21) through the EOS visit. VP-102-treated participants with lesions in the lower extremities at baseline showed statistically significantly higher complete clearance rates compared to vehicle-treated participants beginning after two treatments (Visit 3; Day 42) through the EOS visit (Day 84). The incidence of adverse events was similar in all body regions.

