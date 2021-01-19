Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on February 16, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021.



Dividends on common stock have been paid for 301 consecutive quarters since 1946.