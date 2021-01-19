Clene Nanomedicine Receives Patent Notice of Allowance in the United States for using Gold Nanocrystals for the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

Clene notes that its previously patented gold nanocrystals have surfaces that are substantially free from organic impurities and are therefore “clean” relative to surfaces of gold nanoparticles made by other processes. The allowed application discloses that these gold nanocrystals can be suspended in water and can be taken orally, for example, by a person with MS.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was issued a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its invention for using its patented clean-surfaced gold nanocrystals for treating patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

“As the leading developer of clean surfaced nanocrystal therapeutics for humans, we continue to expand our patent estate and are pleased to receive this latest Notice of Allowance from the USPTO. While the only approved treatments for MS today are immunomodulators, we see an opportunity to treat MS through a completely different mechanism of action utilizing the therapeutic bioenergetic effects of catalytic gold nanocrystals, such as CNM-Au8. This Notice of Allowance comes as we are conducting two Phase 2 studies of our lead drug candidate CNM-Au8 in the treatment of MS,” stated Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene.

MS affects an estimated 1 million people in the U.S. and 2.5 million worldwide, with a treatment market valued at $23 billion globally.

New data is expected from Clene’s REPAIR-MS Phase 2 study of CNM-Au8 in the second half of 2021. Prior interim results from this study showed CNM-Au8 was associated with improvements across key central nervous system (CNS) bioenergetic metabolites.

Clene’s VISIONARY-MS Phase 2 study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of CNM-Au8 as a remyelinating and neuro-reparative treatment in stable relapsing MS patients with chronic visual impairment. Interim data from the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS trial demonstrated notable, exposure-related median improvements in the primary endpoint. Completion of enrollment is expected by the end of 2021.