Brunswick Corporation expands access to on-water training and promotes safety through the launch of BoatClass

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced the launch of BoatClass, an immersive on-water training program designed to teach boating safety and assist boaters in gaining confidence on the water.  

“Safety is the number one priority for all boaters on the water and BoatClass provides an opportunity for new and seasoned boaters to receive world-class training and learn the necessary skills to make the most of their time on the water,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer.

BoatClass offers boaters two 3-hour course options – basic and intermediate levels – led by a Certified US Coast Guard Captain, which consist of 100 percent on-water training to master techniques such as, shifting and throttle control​; turning, stopping, backing drills​; 360- to 720-degree pivot turns​; docking drills​; crossing wakes and wave; speed zone adjustments​; anchoring theory and techniques​; utilizing boat trim​; ferrying; and returning to the slip​. These courses utilize the same training methods that have been successful for decades throughout the Freedom Boat Club network. 

“Safety isn’t a trend, it is an everyday focus for us and our consumers,” said Bijoy Jha, Vice President -New Business Ventures, Brunswick Corporation.   “We are welcoming new boaters into our industry every day, and it is imperative that they have access to the best safety and boating education experience.  We are excited to offer BoatClass and look forward to providing a means for new boaters and those considering boating an affordable and fast path to becoming safe and confident at the helm.”

The training courses will initially launch at Marker 24 Marina in Merritt Island, Florida before expanding to additional locations throughout the United States.

For more information about BoatClass, visit https://marker24.theboatclass.com/.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.

