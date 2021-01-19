Metrics In Balance Announces Application for Dual Listing on the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) Stock Exchange



Gent, Belgium--(EQS)-Metrics in Balance (EURONEXT: MLMIB, ISIN BE0974328602), a clinical-diagnosis company announced today that it will apply for a secondary listing on the Börse Stuttgart (SWB).

"We are excited to target trading on the Börse Stuttgart, the second largest stock exchange in Germany. This will broaden our reach in the European capital markets, and allows easier trading for our German shareholders. We are proud to provide another route for German investors to participate in our growth." said MiB CEO Dirk Verstraete.