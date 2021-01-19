 

Metrics In Balance Announces Application for Dual Listing on the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) Stock Exchange

Gent, Belgium--(EQS)-Metrics in Balance (EURONEXT: MLMIB, ISIN BE0974328602), a clinical-diagnosis company announced today that it will apply for a secondary listing on the Börse Stuttgart (SWB).

"We are excited to target trading on the Börse Stuttgart, the second largest stock exchange in Germany. This will broaden our reach in the European capital markets, and allows easier trading for our German shareholders. We are proud to provide another route for German investors to participate in our growth." said MiB CEO Dirk Verstraete.

About Metrics In Balance
Metrics in Balance NV is a Belgian company based in Gent that has developed a unique concept for measuring, diagnosing and correcting occlusions and their effects on the whole body and general health./ Metrics in Balance (MiB) is a clinical concept that brings chiropractor care to the masses. Countless patients live with aches and pains, without finding a durable solution. Often, temporary solutions such as physiotherapy or painkillers are subscribed. This fights the symptoms, but not the root cause of the problem. Metrics in Balance uses an advanced measurement scanner to find the root cause of your pain problem, and provides adequate treatment.

 

Contact:

Company
Metrics in Balance NV
Dirk Verstraete
Chief Executive Officer

+32 497 544 558
info@mibmedical.com
www.mibmedical.com
