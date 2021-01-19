Aramark to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing first quarter 2021 results will be issued before the call.

The broadcast of the conference call and related financial information will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com (click on the webcast icon and follow the instructions). A replay of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Archives section of the same website.