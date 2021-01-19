Veritone and Base Media Cloud Announce Six-Year Agreement with Extreme E to Enable Global Content Distribution and Instant Accessibility

Veritone , Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE , together with Base Media Cloud , today announced a new six-year agreement with Extreme E through their production partners Aurora Media Worldwide and North One. Extreme E is a sports organization that uses groundbreaking electric SUVs to race in remote parts of the world while raising awareness for climate change.

The Extreme E series will launch in April 2021 in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, and will continue in Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina. To produce video coverage of its races, Extreme E will use cutting-edge technology, including track, on-board and POV cameras, drones, virtual reality and augmented reality, to stream footage on a variety of digital platforms. Additional clips will be generated for and distributed to global rights holders, TV shows, documentary series and social media. Extreme E required a solution that would make all of this possible, while also remaining dedicated to environmentally conscious production.

“Because our races take place in remote locations, and we don’t want to damage the delicate locations that need protection, we’re a TV-only sports product –– which is very rare, considering the popularity of live sports,” said Dave Adey, head of broadcast and technology for Extreme E. “Our content is our most valuable asset, and the robust management of that is essential. Veritone not only exceeded that need, but matched our mission of sustainability that is critical to our goal of advancing climate change awareness.”

The six-year agreement will provide Extreme E with access to a sports-specific, multi-cloud distribution solution created by Veritone and Base Media Cloud, a centralized cloud storage provider. The solution combines accelerated file transfer and cloud object storage services from Base Media Cloud with Veritone’s intelligent digital asset management platform, Digital Media Hub, to drive complex, cloud-native remote workflows, enabling smart global content distribution and its instant accessibility across the globe for Extreme E.