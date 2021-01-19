 

Everbridge Unveils Next-Generation Front-End Alerting Interface for Industry-Leading Global Public Warning Platform

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the launch of its enhanced Public Warning Center, the first-of-its-kind modular and multi-channel front-end interface featuring the ability to create and transmit a combination of cell broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based SMS alerts for countrywide alerting from a single console.

Critical Event Management (CEM) leader announces new Public Warning Center (Photo: Business Wire)

Offering a best-in-class user interface (UI) and modern design, the highly-flexible Public Warning Center serves as the gateway for the industry’s largest and only public warning system supporting any configuration from basic single-channel to more sophisticated hybrid options combining cell-broadcast and multi-channel technologies, including SMS, video, social media, TV, radio, digital signage, sirens, website, emails, and more – whether on-premises, hosted, or SaaS.

“Governments require the best of both options – the capability to deliver a massive number of messages very quickly as well as the ability to target precisely who receives particular alerts. Everbridge is the only population alerting provider that eliminates these tradeoffs and delivers optimized capabilities based on the needs of each country,” said Michael Hallowes, former National Director, Australia’s Emergency Alert Program, and Managing Director of Zefonar.

Everbridge also recently announced a new patent for its revolutionary work in enabling end-to-end multimedia population alerting capabilities. The patent – Everbridge’s 14th as it relates to Public Warning and one of more than 160 overall across its suite of products – highlights the need for delivering alerts through a combination of 5G, cell broadcast, and multimedia.

With a design focused on simplicity, security and reliability, the new application provides unparalleled user experience, responsiveness, and performance. The Public Warning Center interface completes the full integration of the company’s recent acquisition of one2many, the world’s market leader in 4G/5G cell broadcast.

World-renowned UI/UX technologist and designer Dr. John Maeda, who serves as Everbridge’s Chief Customer Experience Officer and has been recognized as one of the “75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century” by Esquire stated, “Launching this innovative Public Warning front-end will provide alerting authorities the unprecedented flexibility they need to reach out and communicate with the public when it matters most, and via the most appropriate communication channels. The highly modular architecture of Public Warning Center builds on our team’s vast experience and client feedback, bringing together global best practices from countries around the world.”

