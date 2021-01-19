 

State Street Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The call will be open to the public.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (844) 862-1432 or (702) 495-1535 (Conference ID# 1475324).

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID# 1475324).

About State Street Corporation
 State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

