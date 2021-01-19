 

Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $750 million of the Issuer’s approximately $1,769 million aggregate principal amount outstanding Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Issuer’s Offer to Purchase dated January 19, 2021.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 16, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), unless extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer. The Issuer reserves the right to amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time subject to applicable law.

Certain information regarding the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes and the terms of the Tender Offer is summarized in the table below.

CUSIP No.

  

Title of Security

  

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

 

Tender Cap

 

Total
Consideration1

 

Early
Tender
Payment1

 

Tender Offer
Consideration1

12543D
AZ3

U17127AH1

  

Junior-Priority
Secured Notes
due 2023

  

$

1,768,697,000

$

750,000,000

 $

1,065.00

 

$

30.00

 

$

1,035.00

 

(1)

Per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes accepted for purchase. Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes and whose 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer will also be paid accrued and unpaid interest from and including the interest payment date immediately preceding the applicable settlement date to, but not including, the applicable settlement date.

