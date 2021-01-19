 

Gold Lion Reports Results of IP Survey at Erickson Ridge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce the results of a 3D array IP geophysical survey conducted by SJ Geophysics Ltd. of Delta, B.C, on its Erickson Ridge Property (the “Property”) located near Elk City, Idaho. The Property is under option from EMX Royalty Corp. The survey successfully highlighted an at surface chargeability anomaly which is strongly coincident with known historical mineralization on the Property. The resistivity data collected during the survey also defined the 3D location of the Top Ten Fault, which is known to be an important structural control on mineralization within the Property. The survey also delineated a large chargeability anomaly which occurs along the hanging wall of the Top Ten Fault, which represents a new high priority drill target on the Property (Fig.1).

Highlights

  • At surface chargeability anomaly is strongly coincident with historical mineralization, which consists of gold-bearing disseminated pyrite hosted in schistose metasedimentary rocks.

  • Resistivity data clearly defines the 3D location of the Top Ten Fault, an important structural control on gold mineralization on the Property.

  • A second, large chargeability anomaly occurs at depth on the Property, in the immediate hanging wall of the Top Ten Fault, which represents a new high priority drill target for 2021.

  • Gold Lion is in the late stages of permitting 62 drill sites apart of a categorical exclusion provision on its Erickson Ridge Property, with a maiden drill program planned following receipt of final authorizations and bond payment completion with the Nez-Perce National Forest.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Gold Lion, stated: “The newly discovered chargeability target on Erickson Ridge presents a compelling opportunity for additional mineralization on the Property. The association of high chargeability with known near surface mineralization demonstrates the suitability of IP for this particular Property, in which the gold mineralization occurs with disseminated pyrite. We look forward to drill testing the area of historical mineralization and the newly discovered high chargeability target once permits are received from the United States Forest Service.”

