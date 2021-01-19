Gold Lion Reports Results of IP Survey at Erickson Ridge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce the results of a 3D array IP geophysical survey conducted by SJ Geophysics Ltd. of Delta, B.C, on its Erickson Ridge Property (the “Property”) located near Elk City, Idaho. The Property is under option from EMX Royalty Corp. The survey successfully highlighted an at surface chargeability anomaly which is strongly coincident with known historical mineralization on the Property. The resistivity data collected during the survey also defined the 3D location of the Top Ten Fault, which is known to be an important structural control on mineralization within the Property. The survey also delineated a large chargeability anomaly which occurs along the hanging wall of the Top Ten Fault, which represents a new high priority drill target on the Property (Fig.1).



Highlights