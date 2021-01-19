Kforce Expects Fourth Quarter Revenues and Earnings Per Share to Exceed Prior Guidance; Q4 Tech Flex Revenues Grew Nearly 6% Sequentially Per Billing Day; Kforce to Release Its Q4 Results on February 8, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) today provided an update to its expected fourth quarter results ahead of its scheduled earnings call on February 8, 2021. Due to stronger than anticipated consultant assignment growth in the fourth quarter, Kforce expects revenues and earnings per share to exceed the top end of its previously announced guidance of $347 million in revenues and earnings of $0.78 per share.



David L Dunkel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We worked diligently during the last economic expansion to strategically position Kforce to capitalize on the longer-term secular drivers of demand in technology. We began to see organizations across every industry being confronted with the imperative to invest and rapidly adapt to ever-changing business models, new competitors and the changing engagement preferences of their customers. Our belief is that the secular drivers of demand in the technology staffing and solutions markets have only strengthened as a result of the impact of the pandemic. As to our results for the fourth quarter, our technology business grew nearly 6% sequentially, per billing day, and resumed growth on a year-over-year basis of nearly 1%. Our results in this line of business have continued to significantly outpace the overall market expectation and we will continue to prioritize allocating capital in this business to capture even greater market share. I am very proud of our team’s execution in 2020 to deliver great results to our clients and consultants during a tremendously difficult time.”

Joseph Liberatore, President, commented, “As the fourth quarter unfolded, we continued to see positive trends relative to our expectations in each of our lines of business. Our Tech Flex and FA Flex businesses have continued to see an increase in consultant assignment growth since the pandemic low in early June 2020. Our focused business model in these two high margin businesses continues to create additional operating leverage, which also drove higher than expected earnings per share. We look forward to providing more insights into our fourth quarter results and strategic priorities and expectations for 2021, including the continued evolution of our technology business to provide increasingly value-added solution and managed services to our clients, on our fourth quarter earnings conference call on February 8, 2021.”